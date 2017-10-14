News

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Pomelos are rich in vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL
by Kate O'Neill

Pomelo

It looks like a huge grapefruit, but the pomelo has a much sweeter and mild flavour. It's delicious eaten as is, or in salads. Like other citrus fruits, pomelos are rich in vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants. Available from Picone Exotics (New Brighton and Mullumbimby farmers' markets).

Coriander

An essential ingredient in Asian cooking, this fragrant and fresh-tasting herb adds flavour to curries, salads, salsa, guacamole, eggs and fish dishes. Sprinkle leaves on just before serving for the best flavour. Blend with macadamia nuts, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and parmesan for a coriander pesto - a great alternative to basil, which is only just starting to come into season locally and is not widely available yet. Don't throw away the roots - they add amazing flavour to Thai curry pastes. Fresh coriander is available at The Gourmet Salad Hut (New Brighton/Mullumbimby) and Glenyce Creighton (New Brighton/Mullumbimby).

Blend coriander with macadamia nuts, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and parmesan for a pesto.
Sprouts

If the warmer weather has got you feeling like a detox and craving all things fresh, clean and green, try adding some sprouts to your diet. Sprinkle on salads, sandwiches, stir fries or soups for extra flavour, texture and nutrition. Add them to green juices, or enjoy them on their own dressed with some olive oil and salt and pepper. You'll find a big range of sprouts at the Sproutlovers stall (Mullumbimby), including mung bean, lentil and chickpea sprouts, while the Energetic Greens stall (Mullumbimby) has soil-grown sprouts such as broccoli, radish, wheat grass and barley grass. Summit Organics (New Brighton) also has sprouts.

Sprinkle sprouts on salads, sandwiches, stir fries or soups for extra flavour, texture and nutrition.
