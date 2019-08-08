What's on the big screen this week
TWO very different Aussie films premiere this week alongside a US comedy drama set in the world of a hit late-night talk show.
Travis Fimmel and Luke Bracey lead an all-star Aussie cast in Danger Close, which tells the true story of heroism of the Battle of Long Tan during the Vietnam War.
Filmed in Southeast Queensland and the South Burnett region, the war drama is directed by Kriv Stenders (Red Dog, Australia Day).
In contrast, Palm Beach is a lavish family drama set in Sydney's exclusive northern beaches. Directed by Rachel Ward and starring her husband Bryan Brown, the film follows a group of longtime friends as they reunite for a birthday celebration where old secrets come to light.
Finally, this week's other major release is Late Night. Funny woman Mindy Kaling serves as writer and star of the comedy drama, which follows an Indian-American woman's efforts to get her dream job as a comedy writer on a talk show.
But it's not quite what she'd hoped for, with ice-cold host Katherine (Emma Thompson) turning out to be the boss from hell.
Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:
Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan (MA 15+)
In August 1966, in a Vietnamese rubber plantation called Long Tan, 108 young and inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers are fighting for their lives against 2500 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong soldiers.
Why you should see it: A talented Aussie cast helps to bring this incredible true story of heroism to life on the big screen. Read the interview with Richard Roxburgh and Stephen Peacocke.
Palm Beach (M)
Lifelong friends reunite for a party at Sydney's Palm Beach.
Why you should see it: The drama doesn't quite live up to its stunning location in this unrelatable subtropical version of The Big Chill from husband-and-wife duo Bryan Brown and Rachel Ward. Read the review.
Late Night (M)
A late-night talk show host suspects that she may soon be losing her long-running show.
Why you should see it: This comedy double act takes a while to hit its stride, but it eventually does with a great show of the power and value of diversity. Read the review.
Continuing:
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (M)
Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.
Why you should see it: This spin-off of the popular street car action franchise rests Toretto and his crew, with muscle men Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham teaming up to bring down Idris Elba's baddie. Read the review.
The Public (M)
An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold.
Why you should see it: Emilio Estevez's passion project is an old-fashioned crowd pleaser. Read the review.
The Keeper (M)
This period drama tells the love story between a young English woman and a German POW, who together overcome prejudice, public hostility, and personal tragedy.
Why you should see it: This story of a prisoner-of-war who overcame extreme public hostility to play for Manchester City after World War II feels a little staid but manages a win. Read the review.
Diego Maradona (M)
Constructed from more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage, this documentary centres on the career of celebrated football player Diego Armando Maradona, who played for S.S.C. Napoli in the 1980s.
Why you should see it: The rise and fall of football genius Maradona makes for a compelling on-screen saga. Read the review.
The Lion King (PG)
After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.
Why you should see it: In trying to not mess with people's precious childhood memories, The Lion King remake falls into its own trap. Read the review.