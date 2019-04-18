What's on the big screen this week

Linda Cardellini and Roman Christou in a scene from The Curse of The Weeping Woman.

Linda Cardellini and Roman Christou in a scene from The Curse of The Weeping Woman. Warner Bros

WHILE the box office will continue to be dominated by big-budget family entertainers like Shazam! and Dumbo, two new films offer something for the adults.

The Curse of the Weeping Woman, the latest entry in James Wan's Conjuring Universe, centres on a female ghost from Latin American folklore who lost her children and causes misfortune to those nearby.

Also out this week is the faith-affirming US film Breakthrough, based on the true story of a mother who refused to give up on her son as he lay in a coma.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

The Curse of the Weeping Woman (M)

Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm.

Why you should see it: Prepare yourself for plenty of jump scares in this horror flick, which could have done more to ramp up its creepy premise.

Breakthrough (PG)

When Joyce Smith's adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up.

Why you should see it: You don't have to believe in divine intervention to enjoy this life-affirming film based on a true story.

Continuing

The Aftermath (M)

Post-World War II, a British colonel and his wife are assigned to live in Hamburg during the post-war reconstruction, but tensions arise with the German who previously owned the house.

Why you should see it: Intelligently acted, exquisitely art-directed, The Aftermath is an old school romance that fails to develop some interesting themes. Read the review.

Little (PG)

A woman is transformed into her younger self at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear.

Why you should see it: Black-ish star Marsai Martin puts a fresh spin on the classic body-switch trope made famous by films like Big, Freaky Friday and 17 Again. Read the review.

Hellboy (R18+)

Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.

Why you should see it: Comic book favourite Hellboy gets a reboot, this time with David Harbour in the titular role and director Neil Marshall at the helm. Read the review.

Missing Link (PG)

Mr Link recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La.

Why you should see it: A mythical beast has a good deal of fun at the expense of a bunch of old white men in this sweet, animated adventure. Read the review.

Back of the Net (G)

A new student at a soccer academy is determined to beat her rival's team in the national tournament.

Why you should see it: The premise is a little far-fetched but tweens will delight in this Aussie-made film's wholesome message. Read the interview with star Sofia Wylie.

Continuing:

Shazam! (M)

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson's case, by shouting out one word, this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.

Why you should see it: Now that DC Comics are lightening up a little, audiences are responding in droves, with Shazam the latest offering to get the thumbs up. Read the review.

Pet Sematary (MA 15+)

After relocating with his wife Rachel and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, Dr. Louis Creed discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family's new home.

Why you should see it: This Stephen King remake will set your nerves jangling from the get-go. Read the review.

Wonder Park (PG)

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

Why you should see it: This animated film, about the magic of childhood imagination, is amiable enough but could use with a good edit. Read the review.

Dumbo (PG)

A young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus. But when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.

Why you should see it: Tim Burton expands on the classic animated tale in Disney's latest live-action remake. It's wonderful, whimsical viewing. Read the review.

Us (MA 15+)

A family's serenity turns to chaos when a group of doppelgangers begin to terrorise them.

Why you should see it: Director Jordan Peele proves his first film, Get Out, was no aberration. He doubles the frights with his new thriller. Read the review.

Five Feet Apart (M)

Two teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet in a hospital and fall in love.

Why you should see it: The latest in a string of strong young adult sick-lit romances, this is a heart-wrenching, three-hanky romance. Read the review.

The Lego Movie 2 (PG)

It's been five years since everything was awesome, but now the citizens are facing a huge new threat from outer space.

Why you should see it: This bright and busy sequel is Duplo the fun, with some great messages for warring siblings. Read the review.