What's on the big screen this week

Issa Rae and Marsai Martin star in the comedy Little.

Issa Rae and Marsai Martin star in the comedy Little. Eli Joshua

THERE'S no shortage of viewing options over the Easter school holidays with more some family-friendly films hitting our screens this week.

Joining Wonder Park, Dumbo and The Lego Movie 2 at the cinemas are the animated adventure Missing Link and the Aussie teen drama Back of the Net.

Body-swap comedy Little and fantasy action film Hellboy will appeal to teens and for the adults there's the period drama The Aftermath starring Aussie acting export Jason Clarke.

They're all taking advantage of the gap between DC's Shazam! and Marvel's upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

The Aftermath (M)

Post-World War II, a British colonel and his wife are assigned to live in Hamburg during the post-war reconstruction, but tensions arise with the German who previously owned the house.

Why you should see it: Intelligently acted, exquisitely art-directed, The Aftermath is an old school romance that fails to develop some interesting themes. Read the review.

Little (PG)

A woman is transformed into her younger self at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear.

Why you should see it: Black-ish star Marsai Martin puts a fresh spin on the classic body-switch trope made famous by films like Big, Freaky Friday and 17 Again.

Hellboy (R18+)

Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.

Why you should see it: Comic book favourite Hellboy gets a reboot, this time with David Harbour in the titular role and director Neil Marshall at the helm.

Missing Link (PG)

Mr Link recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La.

Why you should see it: A mythical beast has a good deal of fun at the expense of a bunch of old white men in this sweet, animated adventure. Read the review.

Back of the Net (G)

A new student at a soccer academy is determined to beat her rival's team in the national tournament.

Why you should see it: The premise is a little far-fetched but tweens will delight in this Aussie-made film's wholesome message. Read the interview with star Sofia Wylie.

Continuing:

Shazam! (M)

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson's case, by shouting out one word, this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.

Why you should see it: Now that DC Comics are lightening up a little, audiences are responding in droves, with Shazam the latest offering to get the thumbs up. Read the review.

Pet Sematary (MA 15+)

After relocating with his wife Rachel and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, Dr. Louis Creed discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family's new home.

Why you should see it: This Stephen King remake will set your nerves jangling from the get-go. Read the review.

Wonder Park (PG)

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

Why you should see it: This animated film, about the magic of childhood imagination, is amiable enough but could use with a good edit. Read the review.

Dumbo (PG)

A young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus. But when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.

Why you should see it: Tim Burton expands on the classic animated tale in Disney's latest live-action remake. It's wonderful, whimsical viewing. Read the review.

Us (MA 15+)

A family's serenity turns to chaos when a group of doppelgangers begin to terrorise them.

Why you should see it: Director Jordan Peele proves his first film, Get Out, was no aberration. He doubles the frights with his new thriller. Read the review.

Five Feet Apart (M)

Two teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet in a hospital and fall in love.

Why you should see it: The latest in a string of strong young adult sick-lit romances, this is a heart-wrenching, three-hanky romance. Read the review.

The Lego Movie 2 (PG)

It's been five years since everything was awesome, but now the citizens are facing a huge new threat from outer space.

Why you should see it: This bright and busy sequel is Duplo the fun, with some great messages for warring siblings. Read the review.

Fighting With My Family (M)

This heart-warming comedy follows a former wrestler and his family making a living performing at small venues around the country while his kids dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

Why you should see it: This scrappy go-lucky affair should do for pro wrestling what School of Rock did for heavy metal anthems. Read the review.