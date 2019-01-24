What's on the big screen this week

Viggo Mortensen (as Tony Lip) and Mahershala Ali (Dr Don Shirley) in a scene from the movie Green Book directed by Peter Farrelly.

HOT off the heels of its five Oscar nominations, Green Book finally hits Australian cinemas.

Stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali are both up for Academy Awards for their roles in the road trip film, which is inspired by the true story of a working-class Italian-American bouncer (Mortensen) who becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist (Ali) on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South.

Also out this week is the latest directorial effort from Clint Eastwood, The Mule. The screen legend also stars in the film, which tells the story of a 90-year-old war veteran who is caught transporting cocaine for a Mexican drug cartel.

And if you're a fan of the Japanese phenomenon Dragon Ball, then you're in for a treat with the new film Broly being hailed as the animated franchise's best film yet.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Green Book (M)

Tony Lip, a working-class Italian-American bouncer, takes on a job as a chauffeur for Dr. Don Shirley, a highly-educated African-American classical pianist, on a two-month tour of concert venues in the racially charged deep south.

Why you should see it: The chemistry of Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali anchor this smooth-running comedy drama. Read the review.

The Mule (M)

A 90-year-old horticulturist and WWII veteran is caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.

Why you should see it: Don't expect an in-depth look at the drug trade. Based on an amazing true story, Clint Eastwood's latest effort as director and star is clunky but enjoyable.

Dragon Ball Super ­- The Movie: Broly (PG)

Goku and Vegeta face their deadliest challenge yet when they experience the power and might of an unknown Saiyan named Broly.

Why you should see it: This fast-paced film delivers just want long-time Dragon Ball fans want. Newbies may feel a bit lost but it's still colourful and entertaining.

Continuing

Mary Queen of Scots (MA 15+)

Mary Stuart's attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.

Why you should see it: What, on paper, sounds like a great period drama comes off more like a 16th Century chick flick which doesn't hold much of a candle to The Favourite. Read the review.

Glass (M)

Security guard David Dunn uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has twenty-four personalities.

Why you should see it: This long-awaited final chapter in M. Night Shyamalan's comic book trilogy brings together three big names for an epic final showdown. Read the interview with Samuel L Jackson.

Storm Boy (PG)

Storm Boy has grown up to be Michael Kingley, a successful retired businessman and grandfather. When Kingley starts to see images from his past that he can't explain, he is forced to remember his long-forgotten childhood, growing up on an isolated coastline with his father.

Why you should see it: The new Storm Boy is effective family entertainment that brings this great Australian story to a new generation. Read the review.

The Kid Who Would Be King (PG)

Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies to take on the wicked enchantress Morgana.

Why you should see it: This charming, family-friendly adventure breaks free of the constraints of more traditional adaptations to create an inventive, modern quest. Read the review.

Instant Family (PG)

A couple find themselves in over their heads when they foster three children.

Why you should see it: There's an appealing, lived-in quality to this accessible family comedy starring Australia's Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg. Read the review.

Pick of the Litter (G)

Five determined puppies begin the journey to become guide dogs for the blind. It's a rigorous, two-year process that will take them from the care of selfless foster volunteers to specialised trainers to, if they make the cut, a lifelong human companion.

Why you should see it: This puppy documentary is just as heart-warming as you'd expect and gives a valuable insight into how guide dogs are trained. Read the review.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)

As Hiccup fulfils his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.

Why you should see it: This final instalment of the animated adventure franchise is surprisingly emotional as favourite characters finally grow up. Read the interview with director Dean DeBlois.

Mary Poppins Returns (G)

In Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael's three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss. Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives.

Why you should see it: Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda are practically perfect in this long-awaited sequel, which stays true to the spirit of the original film. Read the review.

Aquaman (M)

Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and must step forward to lead his people and to be a hero to the world.

Why you should see it: This Aussie-filmed superhero blockbuster is completely bonkers, but that works in its favour. Read the review.

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG)

Six years after the events of Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a wi-fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure.

Why you should see it: This bright and busy sequel is just as good, if not better, than the original film, proving that the best friendships can weather any (virtual) storm. Read the review.

The Favourite (MA 15+)

In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When a new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.

Why you should see it: This historical drama is set to blitz awards season thanks to equally strong performances from Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz. Read the review.

Vice (M)

George W. Bush wins the 2000 election, but it's Cheney who quietly takes charge, wielding his newfound power as vice president to reshape the country and the world - with lasting consequences.

Why you should see it: Christian Bale is almost unrecognisable as Cheney in this chilling reminder of a past US government's transgressions. Read the review.