What your new star sign says about you

What's does your star sign say about you?

Following NASA's discovery of a new constellation which as led to claims there are actually 13 Zodiac signs - not 12 - many of us have been left feeling a little confused.

Astrological signs are determined by the sun's position in relation to a constellation on your day of birth.

Ancient astrologers charted the 360-degree path of the sun in a mathematically pleasing 12 equal parts, each one of 30 degrees.

They studied an apparent relationship between the constellations' ­placements in the sky and the movement of the sun and the 12 signs were born.

NASA, who are experts in astronomy which is the scientific study of everything in outer space, first cast doubt over the astrology signs back in 2016 when it identified a change in constellations.

"The sky has shifted because Earth's axis (North Pole) doesn't point in quite the same direction," the resurfaced NASA post reads, explaining why 3000 years on from when the signs were created, things had changed.

According to the theory, the Babylonians who first invented the 12 signs of the zodiac more than 2500 years ago saw the constellation of Ophiuchus too - but since it didn't fit neatly into one of these 12 slices, they left it out of the zodiac.

WHAT IS YOUR NEW STAR SIGN?

But the addition of Ophiuchus, for people born between November 29 to December 17, has reshuffled the entire zodiac chart, having a knock on effect on every sign.

So many of the traits and personalities you thought you shared with your sign could be wrong.

Serious and tenacious Capricorns should are actually optimistic and funny Sagittarians, while stubborn Scorpios are actually gracious Libras.

CAPRICORN

NOW: January 20 - February 16

OLD DATES: December 22 - January 20

Capricorns are famous for being driven workaholics who generally have a sensitive nature.

Their key personality traits include being sensitive, disciplined and practical.

According to The Sun's resident astrologer Mystic Meg, Capricorns are often the breadwinner of their family and take their time to choose a partner.

They get on best with the other Earth signs Virgo and Taurus as they are all fundamentally hardworking and pragmatic.

The Capricorn is the most relentlessly ambitious and self-serving of all the star signs and can be mean, unforgiving, serious, boring.

AQUARIUS

NOW: February 16 - March 11

OLD DATES: January 21 - February 18

This star sign is ruled by the planet Uranus - so those who fall into the Aquarius category are both assertive and analytical.

What's more, Aquarius are generally independent spirits who need time to get close to people - but once you do, they're friends for life.

Mystic Meg said: "People fall under your spell because you really listen to them and care. Your love style is special and imaginative."

Aquarians however can live in their own world, failing to understand or engage with the world around them.

PISCES

NOW: March 11 - April 18

OLD DATES: February 19 - March 20

Pisces is one of three star signs belonging to the Zodiac's water element.

Ruled by the planet Neptune, Pisceans are empathetic souls with impressionable, creative and romantic natures.

In terms of picking a partner, Mystic Meg said: "You will never stop believing in romance and a fairy tale ending, so when the fairy tale is stripped away it can be difficult.

"You make a brilliant partner and often reward your other half."

A Piscean can also be a hard-done-by, wallowing ninny. A pioneer of the self-pity party.

ARIES

NOW: April 18 - May 13

OLD DATES: March 21 - April 20

As one of the three fire star signs, those born under Aries are famously passionate people.

They tend to have fiery personalities and generally take the lead among friends.

They are ruled by the planet Mars and, as a result, are always ready for an argument.

Describing their "impulsive" natures, Mystic Meg said: "When you find the right partner, you are intensely loyal and protective.

"You know exactly what they want in a relationship and are determined to give it to them."

Aries can also be self-absorbed and argumentative.

TAURUS

NOW: May 13 - June 21

OLD DATES: April 21 - May 21

Famous for stubborn stances, Taurus is among the three Earth signs within the Zodiac.

Taureans' key characteristics include being materialistic, determined and practical.

Explaining what they're like in relationships, Mystic Meg said: "Talented and tenacious at work, romantic and sensuous in relationships, you are also a loyal and dependable friend.

"You create the most welcoming, comfortable home and make your lover feel totally cherished."

This sign is also known to be resistant to change and getting stuck in a rut of their own making.

GEMINI

NOW: June 21 - July 20

OLD DATES: May 22 - June 21

One of the three star signs belonging to the Zodiac's Air element, Geminis are gentle and affectionate souls - but are sometimes nervous and indecisive.

They are ruled by the Planet Mercury which represents writing and communication.

Mystic Meg said: "You have such imaginative ideas and can fill a partner's life with new experiences.

"You're charming, flirty and fun and you can talk to anyone."

Geminis also love to gossip which can get them in trouble and earn enemies.

CANCER

NOW: July 20 - August 10

OLD DATES: June 22 - July 22

The Cancer star sign is ruled by the moon and Cancerians can experience mood swings based on its movements.

Cancer is famous for the star sign's loyalty, intuition and emotional depth.

Mystic Meg said: "The way you tune in to a partner's secret desires makes you a dream lover.

"People think you are gentle and good-tempered but when someone annoys you, you show it in a subtle but effective way."

Cancers are known to be annoyingly needy.

LEO

NOW: August 10 - September 16

OLD DATES: July 23 - August 23

Leo is ruled by the sun which, unsurprisingly, means Leos are passionate and enthusiastic people.

Gravitating towards leadership roles, Leos are ambitious and often have vivacious personalities.

Mystic Meg said: "You are passionate, playful and, when you know you're loved, can be tender and loyal.

"True and everlasting love doesn't happen by itself so you have to work at it. Don't sit on your romantic throne."

A Leo can have a fierce temper though and can kick off at a moments notice.

VIRGO

NOW: September 16 - October 30

OLD DATES: August 24 - September 22

Ruled by the Planet Mercury, people with a Virgo star sign tend to be super organised, communicative and bright.

They're often modest hard-workers who sometimes struggle with impostor syndrome but make for conscientious friends.

Describing their "perfectionist manner", Mystic Meg said: "You want to make your partner's life a success story and do everything you can to help the family excel.

"Some people think you're pernickety and too fussy about detail but you read your partner's life brilliantly and enjoy learning."

Virgos can be big critics which are known to be draining on other people.

LIBRA

NOW: October 30 - November 23

OLD DATES: September 23 - October 23

Libra is ruled by the Planet Venus and Librans are famous for their love of balance and order.

They have a taste for the finer things in life and can't stand mess - especially in their homes.

Mystic Meg said: "YOU handle people skilfully at work and in your private life.

"You have a real talent for togetherness and your ability to see life through a partner's eyes deepens understanding and leads to special love.

Anyone with this sign is also said to be intensely annoying and incapable of making up their mind.

SCORPIO

NOW: November 23 - November 29

OLD DATES: October 24 - ­November 22

Scorpio has not one but TWO planetary influences - Pluto (otherwise known as the god of the Underworld) and the god of war Mars.

Passionate, loyal and persistent are all key characteristics of a Scorpio.

Mystic Meg said: "You're the zodiac's sexiest sign, both magnetic and ­compelling.

But you also have a strong belief in lifelong relationships and friendships."

If you're a Scorpio you are said to be ruthless and have dominating behaviours, preying on the weak.

OPHIUCHUS

November 29 - December 17

Summing up this new star sign, Mystic Meg explained: "You are a very complicated character who wants success, not just for yourself but for everyone else in your life.

"You can be a super-strong lover once your ­emotions are fully evolved. You're ­passionate and not interested in short-term ­relationships.

"You are flamboyant and expect ­people to be in awe of you and notice your presence."

SAGITTARIUS

NOW: December 17 - January 20

OLD DATES: November 23 - December 21

Sagittarius tends to be optimistic, adventurous and generally restless.

You're an independent person who is always honest with friends and has a philosophical spirit.

Mystic Meg said: "You are adventurous, idealistic and outspoken - if sometimes outrageous.

"You're always ready to learn and have a spirit of independence and love the idea of finding freedom."

This is the clumsy sign which can inadvertedly cause uproar and offence.

