What you need to know if you’re going to the footy today

Ballina's Robby Miles heading towards Ben Webber at full pace during the Ballina v Byron Bay NRRRL Grand final. September 14, 2014. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Northern Star.

AFTER a false start to the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League season last weekend due to COVID-19 restrictions, this afternoon, we have kick-off, despite the weather.

Ten teams will take to fields across the Northern Rivers from 3pm, among them, first-timers the Bilambil Jets.

In a shortened season with fewer teams, there will be many restrictions in place to ensure players, officials and fans are kept safe.

Games will be spaced out to ensure proper cleaning between games and everyone attending a club ground must be accounted for – this includes players of both teams, spectators, volunteers, officials and children.

Games will be played in 4 quarters to allow for drinks breaks as no sharing of water bottles or mouth guards on the day.

Hand sanitising stations will be set up on the day. Please adhere to all social distancing and COVID-19 regulations.

To make things easier for people attending NRRRL matches throughout the season, organisers have released a QR code scan to track everyone’s attendance at the games throughout the season.

This will make it easier for everyone as you record your details via the scanner, rather than manually record them. The QR Scan will be available at the gate entry point.

Simply download the app and have it ready when you enter each of the grounds throughout the year

You can download the app here:

Apple Phones – https://apple.co/3hxBXol

Android Phones – https://bit.ly/2ZWva1C

Matches today are:

Marist Brothers play Casino at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino

Mullumbimby play Northern United at Crozier Field, Lismore

Ballina play Bilambil at Bilambil at Bilambil Sports Complex, Bilambil

Murwillumbah play Tweed Coast at Les Burger field, Cabarita

Cudgen play Byron Bay at Red Devil Park, Byron Bay.

All A grade men’s games start at 3pm.

Other divisions are also going ahead, with games starting from mid morning.