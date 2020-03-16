What you need to know about COVID-19 on the Northern Rivers

UPDATE, 2.30pm:

Richmond Valley Council events

Richmond Valley Council has announced it will follow the advice of the Australian Government and NSW Health for its own events and will liaise with organisers of other community events amid the coronavirus crisis and the ban on mass gatherings, and help where it could.

Almost 20 events are scheduled for the Richmond Valley in the first half of the year, including the Primex Field Days and already-postponed Beef Week Festival.

Council's general manager, Vaughan Macdonald, said he was confident organisers' decisions would be made on the advice of health experts, and would be in the best interests of the community.

Phone the GP

BALLINA GP Dr Chris Jambor has called for people with respiratory illnesses wishing to see a doctor at his clinic to contact them and allow a doctor to assess them over the phone before they visit the clinic.

Dr Jambor is a senior GP and founder of Grant St Clinic, and a visiting medical officer at Ballina District Hospital.

The clinic recently started using a 'fever clinic' model, where patients with respiratory illnesses are assessed by a doctor before they enter the common waiting area.

"Now that telehealth has been added to the package of measures announced by the government in terms of bulk billing, it means we can assess patients before they come physically to the clinic," he said.

Lismore Workers Club Swim Team

The team has announced training will continue as normal over the coming weeks.

However, trainers ask that if your child has a headache, a fever, sore throat or any signs of being unwell, that you do not bring them to the pool but keep them home until they are healthy.

New Italy anniversary day

The anniversary day at New Italy, scheduled for April 5, has been postponed.

Organisers say a new date will be provided as soon as possible.

UPDATE, 2pm:

Southern Cross University

The university has cancelled all graduations between now and June and is in the process of advising all graduates how to obtain their certification so they will not be disadvantaged in any job search.

Other static events involving more than 500 people - such as the Northern Rivers Engineering Challenge - are being postponed.

The university has extended its ban on international travel into or out of Australia for all staff and students.

Domestic air travel is also being reviewed.

Smaller student engagement events attracting less than 500 people will continue, but without open service of food, and there will be no engagement in contact sports.

Ballina Coast High School

The school has postponed/cancelled all major events that involve more than 200 students coming together.

At present this involves: Cancelling today's Friends of BCHS meeting; cancelling tomorrow's Parent Teacher Night; postponing Wednesday's Year 7 2021 Transition Afternoon; cancelling all Far North Coast and Combined CHS sporting events; cancelling all combined whole-school assemblies, including the ANZAC Day assembly on April 9; All school excursions outside the local community are cancelled until further notice. This includes Year 7 and Year 8 excursions planned for this term.

ORIGINAL STORY: We are providing updates on how the coronavirus crisis is affecting our region.

Cinemas

Lismore BCC Cinema is open as per usual, as it has a seating capacity of 390 people.

And it's business as usual for Ballina Fair Cinemas, too.

Social distancing

People attending Lismore Local Court this morning were moved to a large courtroom so those in the gallery could sit 1.5m apart.

Our court reporter also said there were lots of examples of social distancing, with some lawyers excusing themselves from listening to the opening address after a copy was sent to all involved, and other lawyers using an elbow bump as a greeting.

MardiGrass

Organisers of Nimbin's MardiGrass are waiting until Friday to make a decision on this year's event in light of the ban on mass gatherings of 500 people or more.

The organisers are hoping for a miraculous change in the situation with coronavirus.

"It's likely we will have to postpone, but we haven't officially done it yet," said Nimbin Hemp Embassy president Michael Balderstone.

"It looks like it is going to have to get cancelled or postponed," he said.

"People should suspend buying tickets and anyone who has got a ticket will be refunded or it will be valid for when we do the next MardiGrass."

Lismore Speedway

Lismore Speedway has suspended all future events.

Promoter David Lander said he was left with no alternative after the government's announcement to ban all public events attracting 500 people or more.

He said the only other option was to hold the speedway events without spectators which was not possible.

He said he decided on Sunday to cancel the March 28 meeting as a precaution even before the public gatherin ban was put in place.

Lismore basketball

The Lismore Basketball Association announced on Monday they have not cancelled any matches or training due to coronavirus.

"We are continuing with our competitions and programs as usual," a spokesman said.

"We are taking all precautions as recommended by Basketball Australia and Basketball New South Wales, and we don't have anywhere near the 500 people they speak of and want to continue to offer any participants the chance to play if they choose to."

Judo postponed

The Lismore PCYC judo classes have been postponed for a few weeks amid the coronavirus crisis.

The club announced on Facebook that, as judo is a close-contact sport, it wants to minimise the potential spread of any germs.

All other activities are running as scheduled.

Anzac Day

Local RSL sub-branches are in talks about the plan for this year's commemoration services and street parades on April 25.

The Ballina RSL Sub-Branch said, at the very least, a wreath will be laid by the sub-branch president.

The sub-branches will be making further announcements on the plan for this year's event once final decisions have been made.

Two cases in region

The Northern NSW Health District has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Dr Jane Jelfs, Acting Director North Coast Public Health Unit, said these cases were identified over the weekend, and close contacts were being followed up by the North Coast Public Health Unit.

"Both cases were acquired overseas, and were not the result of local community transmission," she said.

"Anyone who is considered at risk of developing symptoms due to contact with these cases will be notified directly.

"Of the two cases, one person is self-isolating, and the other is being cared for in hospital."

Bluesfest

Organisers of the popular music festival announced it will not go ahead at Easter.

Festival boss Peter Noble made the announcement on the Bluesfest Facebook page, telling fans the Federal Government's ban on mass gatherings and the strict new quarantine requirements for travellers sealed the fate of the Easter event.

Ticket-holders now need to wait to find out if the event will be postponed or cancelled altogether.

Beef Week

Beef Week president Frank McKey said the 2020 Casino Beef Week schedule to be held in May has been postponed to later in the year.

The Casino Beef Week Committee was saddened to make the decision, and will work towards delivering the festival, possibly in early September dependent on the Australian Government advice. Go to casinobeefweek.com.au.

Maclean Highland Gathering

The annual Maclean Highland Gathering scheduled to be held on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, has been cancelled.

Byron Bay Basketball

Byron Bay Basketball Association (BBBA) has announced competitions have been suspended until further notice.

"The board for Byron Bay Basketball will be guided by both Basketball Australia and Basketball NSW and as such all competitions will be suspended until further notice," the association said.

"The board intends to meet again on Thursday, March 19, and will update the BBBA community further."

Car Boot Market

Lismore's Car Boot Market was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis prior to the ban on massed gatherings.

The Eat the Street event in Lismore went ahead on Saturday, but numbers were well down on previous years.

PM announcement

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday announced a ban on non-essential gatherings of 500 people or more until June 14 due to the spread of coronavirus.

He also outlined a 14-day quarantine period for anyone entering Australia, including Australians returning home, with penalties in place for those who don't abide by the isolation period.