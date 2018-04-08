Ever wanted to know how to rescue a stranded whale?

Cetacean rescue group ORRCA will run a one-day workshop at Byron Bay this month teaching people how to safely rescue stranded whales, dolphins, dugongs, and seals. Photo Contributed

Cetacean rescue group ORRCA will run a one-day workshop at Byron Bay this month teaching people how to safely rescue stranded whales, dolphins, dugongs, and seals. Photo Contributed Contributed

HAVE you ever come across a stranded whale or injured sea creature and wished you could do more to help?

ORRCA (Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia) are looking for volunteers to train in marine mammal rescue techniques in the region later this month.

"We have responded to a significant amount of whale and dolphin incidents, as well as seal haulouts in the 2017 season, and are predicting another big year in 2018 - as such, we still need more trained rescuers in Byron Bay for our upcoming rescue season," Jacqueline O'Neill, ORRCA's President said.

ORRCA will be training volunteers in whale, dolphin, seal and dugong rescue techniques in Byron Bay on Sunday, April 29

Australia was a country familiar with whale strandings, and played a leading role in the development of marine mammal rescue techniques. Every year, ORRCA works with rescue groups worldwide to ensure that our methods include the latest and most efficient techniques.

Ms O'Neill said: "ORRCA works tirelessly each year with the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, as well as other government agencies, at dozens of marine mammal incidents".

"With the support and fantastic efforts of our trained volunteers, we have a high success rate at these rescues and incidents.

"We also train many members of these government agencies in marine mammal rescue, and are proud that this often results in efficient and well coordinated responses."

ORRCA was leading the way in developing more effective ways to rescue whales and other marine mammals and was the most experienced marine mammal rescue organisation in Australia.

ORRCA training will be a one-day course with theory and lectures in the morning followed by practical exercises in the afternoon.

Training workshops ensure that new members are well prepared, covering biology, first aid and care as well as practical training to introduce members to the unique pressures of a whale stranding incident.

If you are interested in being involved please call 02 9415 3333 or visit www.orrca.org.au to book a place at a workshop.