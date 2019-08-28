Menu
What we all missed during VMAs

28th Aug 2019 7:19 AM

 

The MTV Video Music Awards show is done and dusted for another year.

There was a lot of excitement on our screens this year - but as Fox News reports, there was also plenty going on behind the scenes.

Here are some of the best celebrity moments you missed:

1. DANCING QUEENS

While Taylor Swift opened the show, friends Camila Cabello, Gigi and Bella Hadid all stood up to dance.

Swift’s performance was a hit with the audience. Picture: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Swift’s performance was a hit with the audience. Picture: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

2. SUPPORTIVE PALS

Queen Latifah was spotted chatting it up with the 29-year-old pop star when she returned from her performance.

Swift was super popular at the VMAs - Bebe Rexha also went up to the Lover songstress to hug her and grab a photo.

View this post on Instagram

1989 club

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

3. YOUNG AND IN LOVE

When returning to their seats, Shawn Mendes adorably carried girlfriend Camila's dress.


4. SWEET SUPPORT

After the Jonas Brothers won their award for Best Pop Video, Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, and Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas, had a cute hugging moment.

View this post on Instagram

Best Pop Video for #Sucker!! Thank you #VMAs 🎉

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

5. SOPHIE'S MOMENT

Sophie also cheered extra loud and got up to applaud the Sopranos cast when they presented the Jonas Brothers with the honour.

6. OOPS!

French Montana appeared to accidentally ditch Alison Brie after the two presented the award for Best Latin Video. The rapper went back to his seat but was told to go back by production.

7. SNAPPING SELFIES

Diplo, rocking a white cowboy hat and matching suit, was living his best life at the show. He was seen bouncing around from seat to seat and snapping selfies.

View this post on Instagram

fit check ✅

A post shared by Thomas Wesley (@diplo) on

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

