What to expect: Rain, wind and hazardous surf

The risk of intense weather has eased, but BOM said it will still be wet on the Northern Rivers. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

The Northern Rivers looks like it will escape the worst of a weather system moving down the QLD coast, but it’s still going to be wet according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist David Wilke said forecasters had been quite concerned about the potential for very heavy rain in the region over coming days, with but the risk looked to have eased.

Mr Wilke said the peak of the wet weather would likely fall on Tuesday, with rain easing towards the end of the week.

“Expect it to be wet, possibly heavy, but not as heavy first predicted (over the weekend),” Mr Wilke said.

A low pressure system was developing off the QLD coast, and early models had indicated it would bring intense weather to the Northern Rivers.

However, the models now suggest the low should move off the coast as it moves south.

“We were quite concerned,” Mr Wilke said about the intense weather.

“But now it seems less likely.

“There is still rain around the Tweed and Wilsons river areas over the next 24 hours. It’s likely we will see 50-80mm tomorrow.”

How widespread the rain is will depend on where the low pressure system tracks. If it moves out to sea, the rain will impact mainly coastal areas.

While the risk of intense weather had subsided, Mr Wilke said any heavy rain was a concern for forecasters given recent minor flooding in the region, and an already saturated system.

A Minor Flood Watch was issued over the weekend, but now, BOM only has a Flood Watch in place for the Bellinger and Orara rivers.

There is a marine warning in place today for the Byron Coast for strong wind.

The warning will extend on Tuesday to encompass Byron and Coffs coasts.

A warning is also in place today for hazardous surf along the Byron coast.

Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

The good news is that rain should clear by Friday.