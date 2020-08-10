What to do if you have a health appointment in Queensland

A support person can enter Queensland with the patient, if needed, according to QLD Health.

NORTHERN NSW residents will be able to attend specialist health appointments scheduled in Queensland, but quarantine at a government-arranged accommodation may be required.

A Queensland Health spokesperson confirmed NSW residents can enter Queensland from a hotspot (NSW) to receive essential medical treatment.

"A support person can enter Queensland with you," the spokes person said.

"You will be required to quarantine at your own expense at government arranged accommodation but, you will be able leave quarantine to receive essential medical treatment."

The spokesperson said the patient must go directly to receive treatment without stopping.

"And you must return straight back to your government-arranged accommodation after receiving treatment or care."

Police at the place of quarantine will be able to let the patient know about the requirements for leaving quarantine.

Border zone residents who usually receive regular medical treatment across the border can cross the it to receive medical treatment within the border zone.

The border restrictions do not prevent anyone from receiving essential medical care, the Queensland Health spokesperson said.

"For example, if you are a New South Wales border zone resident who usually receives treatment at the John Flynn hospital you can continue to receive this treatment. There is no need to cancel or reschedule your appointments," they said.

A detailed Q&A page can be found here.

View the border zone maps (PDF).