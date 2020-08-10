Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A support person can enter Queensland with the patient, if needed, according to QLD Health.
A support person can enter Queensland with the patient, if needed, according to QLD Health.
News

What to do if you have a health appointment in Queensland

Javier Encalada
10th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NORTHERN NSW residents will be able to attend specialist health appointments scheduled in Queensland, but quarantine at a government-arranged accommodation may be required.

A Queensland Health spokesperson confirmed NSW residents can enter Queensland from a hotspot (NSW) to receive essential medical treatment.

"A support person can enter Queensland with you," the spokes person said.

"You will be required to quarantine at your own expense at government arranged accommodation but, you will be able leave quarantine to receive essential medical treatment."

The spokesperson said the patient must go directly to receive treatment without stopping.

"And you must return straight back to your government-arranged accommodation after receiving treatment or care."

Police at the place of quarantine will be able to let the patient know about the requirements for leaving quarantine.

Border zone residents who usually receive regular medical treatment across the border can cross the it to receive medical treatment within the border zone.

The border restrictions do not prevent anyone from receiving essential medical care, the Queensland Health spokesperson said.

"For example, if you are a New South Wales border zone resident who usually receives treatment at the John Flynn hospital you can continue to receive this treatment. There is no need to cancel or reschedule your appointments," they said.

A detailed Q&A page can be found here.

View the border zone maps (PDF).

More Stories

ballina byron bay coronavirusnorthernrivers kyogle lismore northern rivers community news qld health tenterfield tweed
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron and Tweed residents confused over border 'bubble'

        Premium Content Byron and Tweed residents confused over border 'bubble'

        News A TWEED councillor has written to the Queensland premier demanding clarification after communities were removed.

        Five injured in Pacific Highway head-on collision

        Premium Content Five injured in Pacific Highway head-on collision

        News TWO vehicles collided head-on on Friday, leaving three people seriously injured.

        Returning residents prohibited from landing locally

        Premium Content Returning residents prohibited from landing locally

        News NSW residents returning from Victoria will only be allowed one option to re-enter...