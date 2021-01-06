What the last Greens candidate thinks of comedian’s goal

The most recent Greens candidate for the federal seat of Richmond has welcomed news a prominent local comedian and writer has put her hand up.

Mullumbimby-based comedian Mandy Nolan recently announced via social media she would contend for preselection.

Comedian Mandy Nolan with surprise guest, Tom Gleeson, at a gig at the Ballina RSL Club.

If selected as the party’s candidate, she would go up against longstanding Labor Richmond MP Justine Elliot, who has said she takes “nothing for granted” but said she was confident her party was the best to “tackle the critical issues like jobs, healthcare, childcare and responding to the serious challenges of climate change”.

Michael Lyon, a Byron Shire councillor and currently acting mayor, was the Greens candidate for the electorate in the 2019 federal election.

Byron deputy mayor Michael Lyon

He was not successful in his bid for a spot in federal politics but claimed 19.8 per cent of votes, which, through the preferential system, helped Justine Elliot to return to the job.

Mr Lyon parted ways with the Byron Greens after he failed to secure a preselection spot for the 2021 council elections.

But at a federal level, he has commended Ms Nolan on her decision.

He believes she has good prospects both at preselection and ultimately at the polls, if she is selected as the Richmond candidate.

“There are some issues with the local Greens group,” Mr Lyon said.

“In terms of the federal party, the Greens are the way forward.

“I think it’s very exciting that Mandy Nolan has put her hat in the ring.”

The party has been approached for comment.