REVEALED: What sport do our kids love best?

ACTIVE KIDS: The sports girls and boys across the Northern Rivers are playing differ from town to town, but touch football and soccer are very popular. Photo: Stephen Laffer

ACTIVE KIDS: The sports girls and boys across the Northern Rivers are playing differ from town to town, but touch football and soccer are very popular. Photo: Stephen Laffer

WHEN it comes to the sports our children love to play, there's no one code which suits all youngsters.

But thanks to the NSW Office of Sport Active Kids Vouchers, families across the Northern Rivers are finding sport more affordable - and clubs are saying the sports their youngsters are choosing to participate are benefiting from the vouchers.

According to the NSW Office of Sport Active Kinds Voucher redeemed in Lismore showed swimming was rated the most popular sporting activity for girls and the second most popular for boys behind soccer.

For girls, soccer was ranked fourth behind swimming, dance and netball, but ahead of gymnastics. active recreation (such as bushwalking, gym or cycling), tennis, martial arts, athletics and basketball.

Boys in Lismore used the vouchers in order for: soccer, swimming, rugby league, basketball, cricket, martial arts tennis, active recreation, AFL and rugby union.

Clubs love vouchers

Lismore Workers Soccer Club president Wayne Marchant, said the club has structured its junior fees so the voucher covers as much as possible.

"The value is $100, so for this amount you can register and you get a pair of socks and shorts included," he said.

PCYC Manager Greg Ironfield, said the club has been using the vouchers with great success.

"They are very popular and we definitely tell parents (about the vouchers) when they bring their children in to sign up for a sport," he said.

"On Tuesday, which was enrolment day for our new gymnastics club, we had nine vouchers alone.

"The vouchers take care of costs of one term of activity and it's a great help for families."

"For example the $100 voucher means a 20-visit pass cost $13 instead of $113 for kids to visit twice a week."

Lismore Workers Swim Team coach Peter Harvey reckons the vouchers, "are fantastic."

"Everyone uses them in our club," he said.

"Every child who swims with us uses them for club fees or training and anything like this helps attract more swimmers to our club."

Sports ranked by vouchers

Ballina girls: Dance, netball, soccer, touch (football), swimming, gymnastics, active recreation, hockey, tennis and surf life saving.

Ballina boys: Soccer, touch, swimming, union, league, cricket, tennis, surf life saving, basketball and martial arts.

Byron girls: Dance, swimming, gymnastics, tennis, basketball, surf life saving, martial arts and AFL.

Byron boys: Soccer, swimming, tennis, gymnastics, league, basketball surf life saving, martial arts, cricket and AFL.

Kyogle girls: Swimming, soccer, netball, dance, touch, gym, active recreation, martial arts, league and equestrian.

Kyogle boys: League, soccer swimming touch football active, cricket, martial arts, rugby union, basketball and gymnastics.

Lismore girls: Swimming, dance, netball, soccer, gymnastics, active recreation, (volleyball, bushwalking, aerobics, walking, indoor climbing, etc), tennis, martial arts, athletics and basketball.

Lismore boys: Soccer, swimming, league, basketball, cricket, martial arts, tennis. active recreation, AFL and union.