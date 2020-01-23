Hemsworth's trainer gives tough session for Olympic hopefuls

A SQUAD of top swimmers have been put through their paces during a hardcore exercise session with Chris Hemsworth's personal trainer at a North Coast beach.

The squad -- which comprised many Commonwealth Games and Olympic athletes from Australia, New Zealand and Korea -- underwent a challenging strength and endurance session at Broken Head beach on Wednesday under the eye of Luke Zocchi, the man responsible for buffing up the star of the Thor movie franchise.

Along with Hemsworth's personal assistant Aaron Gist, Zocchi soon had the swimmers sweating on the sand.

The squad combines two high-performance swim programs - Bond University and Rackley's swim teams.

They have been based at the Alstonville Aquatic Centre for an intensive swim camp all week.

Zocchi said it was a thrill to be part of the athletes' pre-Olympic trials training and was happy to offer the complimentary session.

"When I was a kid I did a bit of squad training," Zocchi said.

"I've always been a big fan of Kieren Perkins, so it was great to be part of today. I usually train one-on-one so I had to run down the street to Pat Rafter's place to borrow some gear."

As Zocchi urged the athletes through a series of intense program, squad coaches Richard Scarce and Damien Jones and strength and conditioning coach Shiqi Thg said it was an excellent opportunity to shake the training up.

"It's good mentally to switch things around and help them concentrate," Scarce said.

"We are really grateful that Luke and Azza (Gist) donated their time to our swimmers today."

Commonwealth Games 4 x 200m freestyle gold medallist Elijah Winnington, 19, from the Gold Coast, said the session was rugged.

"Luke said he'd have us cooked during this training," he said.

"Soft sand, going onto hard sand, I was dripping by the time he said, 'well that's the warm up'."

Commonwealth Games silver medallist in the 200m breaststroke, Tessa Wallace, 26, said she really enjoyed how different the training was.

"It was really good, very enjoyable," she said.

"It's good to get out of the gym and the pool and do something different."