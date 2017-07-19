What NOT to take to Splendour in the Grass

WITH festival lovers currently packinmg up to head towards Byron Bay for Splendour in the Grass 2017, it's time keep in mind that some itmes are a 'no-no' at the festival site.
The following is a list published by organisers of what you cannot bring into the entertainment precinct, campgrounds, car parks or the venue.
Make sure you scroll down to see the campground no-no's.
ITEMS THAT ARE NOT ALLOWED INSIDE THE ENTERTAINMENT PRECINCT:
- Alcohol brought in from outside of event bars
- Illegal drugs
- Glass
- Cans and metal water bottles
- Full or partly full plastic bottles of water, soft drink etc
- Fireworks, flares, fire twirling paraphernalia (sticks, balls etc)
- Skateboards
- Boogie boards and Boogie board covers
- Milk/bread crates
- Chairs (folding, portable, camping)
- Anything studded (i.e. belts, wristbands etc)
- Weapons of any kind
- Containers of liquid fuel
- Video and audio recording devices, including GoPros (other than mobile phones)
- Drones
- Professional still cameras (small still cameras ARE allowed)
- Laser lights
- Umbrellas (please use a plastic poncho or a raincoat instead)
- Selfie sticks
- Water pistols
- Protest paraphernalia and banners
- Any other items considered illegal or dangerous
- Strictly no animals (with the exception of service or assistance animals, such as guide dogs)
ITEMS THAT ARE NOT ALLOWED IN THE CAMPGROUND AREA OR CARPARK:
- Alcohol brought in from outside of event bars
- Illegal drugs
- Fires, fireworks, flares, fire twirling paraphernalia (sticks, balls etc)
- Containers of liquid fuel (kerosine, petrol etc)
- Couches or large furniture items
- Anything studded (i.e. belts, wristbands etc)
- Weapons of any kind
- Professional still cameras (small still cameras ARE allowed)
- Laser lights
- Any other items considered illegal or dangerous
- Strictly no animals (with the exception of service or assistance animals, such as guide dogs)
PATRON SAFETY HOTLINE
There will be a Patron Safety Hotline you can call regarding safety, medical or security matters.
This number will be on display around the campgrounds and event area.
First Aid services will also be available.
The hotline number is 1300 940 928.
Please note the Patron Safety Hotline will not be operational until Wednesday, July 19 at 10am.
CUSTOMER SERVICE TEXT LINE
Text organisers and let them know if there is no toilet paper, dirty showers / toilets, bins are overflowing, or anything around the site that may need fixing or require our attention.
This number is 0429 869 832.
ORANGE SKY LAUNDRY - PAY OT FORWARD
Want to help homeless people AND get your laundry sorted at Splendour?
Orange Sky Laundry has the perfect solution.
These guys operate free mobile laundry, mobile showers and facilitate non-judgemental conversation for our homeless friends.
They're bringing their mobile laundry to Splendour where for $18 (wash and dry) you can get one load of laundry done.
Orange Sky Laundry will then pay it forward to two homeless people to gain access to the Laundry across Australia.
Orange Sky Laundry will be located next to the General Store in the Campgrounds. Clean clothes on the outside, feel good on the inside.
BUS AND SHUTTLE SERVICES
The bus timetable for Splendour 2017 is now finalised! For info on bus routes and shuttle services click here.
For other transport info head to our Getting There page.
For any other details visit the festival's website here.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.