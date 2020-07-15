What next for Italo Club merger with Sydney soccer club?

CLUB MERGER: The Italo-Australian Club in North Lismore which faces debts of $196,000 could be saved if Sydney heavyweight Club Marconi take them over.

THE potential takeover of troubled Lismore Italo-Australian Club by NSW leviathan Club Marconi is slowly progressing after a meeting between the two executive committees last week.

Soccer heavyweight Marconi is one step closer to setting up in Lismore after some of its executives travelled to meet up with members of the Northern Rivers club to go over the finer points of the contract and view the facility first-hand.

Italo Club president Americo Melchior said the meeting was originally going to be held on July 14.

“It was brought forward a week to allow for Club Marconi (representatives) to also attend a funeral on the Tweed,” he said.

“Now Club Marconi will take this to their board tomorrow night (July 15) and vote on whether they go forward.

“Then they have three weeks to inform us of their decision and we take this to another meeting ourselves and vote on it.”

Mr Melchior said although it seemed that the clubs were moving slowly, it was critical to “cross all the t’s and dot all the i’s.

“At this stage I do not see a problem,” he said.

“I’m quite confident but you never know.”

A meeting held by the Lismore Italo-Australian Club on June 30, which was limited to 50 members due to pandemic restrictions, formally announced that unless they merged the facility would have to close.

Mr Melchior said the Italo-Australian Sports & Recreation Club which was in the red to the tune of $196,000 had been thrown a lifeline by Club Marconi.

“There’s still a lot to do,” he said.

Tony Zappia and Club Marconi have been contacted for comment.