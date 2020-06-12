Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Renowned Australian tetrachromat artist, Concetta Antico, has recently relocated to Byron Bay after 3 decades in California
Renowned Australian tetrachromat artist, Concetta Antico, has recently relocated to Byron Bay after 3 decades in California
News

What it’s like to see the world in technicolour

JASMINE BURKE
12th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NATURE is captivating enough as it is to the human eye.

But imagine seeing a tree, and instead of colours like brown and green, you also see pinks, purples and blues a multi-coloured spectacle.

A genetic mutation has inspired newly Byron-based artist Concetta Antico to show other people what she can see through her paintings.

Aspiring artists and lovers of art on the Northern Rivers can now learn oil painting under the keen eye of the master painter from their home, with the artist offering her first online classes.

World-renowned as The Colour Queen, Concetta has tetrachromacy, a rare genetic gift allowing her to see 100 times more colour than the average person, which she has used to teach more than 25,000 students the joy and possibilities of art.

Although most of her tutelage has taken place in her former studio in San Diego, Concetta has turned to online teaching at a time she says it is much-needed.

Renowned Australian tetrachromat artist, Concetta Antico, has recently relocated to Byron Bay after three decades in California.
Renowned Australian tetrachromat artist, Concetta Antico, has recently relocated to Byron Bay after three decades in California.

Over four weekly Zoom sessions, students will learn the techniques of the masters, following Concetta step-by-step to recreate masterpieces from the likes of Van Gogh, Cezanne, and a personal favourite of Concetta’s, Berthe Morisot.

Unlike a paint-along video, these instructional forums allow live direction and two-way communication, with time for questions and individual guidance from Concetta.

Although her gift doesn’t allow her to share her extra 99 million hues, it does give her a unique mastery of understanding and explaining colour, allowing her students to better see and capture what’s in front of them.

“I wasn’t identified as having the fourth colour receptor until 2012, and while the new knowledge didn’t change my art, it still changed my life forever,” she said.

“I suddenly had a new found awareness of what others were not seeing, and increased desire to help them unlock what they could.”

Locals have even more opportunities to learn from The Colour Queen, with Concetta taking registrations for intimate in-person classes at her new Studio and Gallery at Tooraloo Farmstay, Ewingsdale. The gallery will open in August, with face-to-face classes available from September.

To book online or in-person classes, visit concettaantico.com.

art northern rivers art northern rivers quirky
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Help raise $200,000 to support our community

        premium_icon Help raise $200,000 to support our community

        News THE Northern Rivers Community Foundation hopes to raise money to offer grants to community organisations in need.

        Controversial artist to judge prestigious local prize

        premium_icon Controversial artist to judge prestigious local prize

        News THE Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize winner will be decided by a successful and...

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Fears Australia will return to previous “harsh” measures

        Getting medicinal cannabis no longer a ‘clandestine’ affair

        premium_icon Getting medicinal cannabis no longer a ‘clandestine’ affair

        News AS the stigma around medicinal cannabis begins to ease, patients can begin to feel...