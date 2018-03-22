Rock band Sticky Fingers spotted on the Northern Rivers

IT'S not often you bump into a rock band's frontman in the line to get sushi at Doma Cafe in Federal, but then again nothing is impossible on the Northern Rivers.

Federal locals have been whispering about Sydney band Sticky Fingers, particularly because a quick online search confirms the band is officially in an "indefinite hiatus".

For the last week, members of the band have been seen in the area and this week local vintage and retro clothing outlet Trashy Byron Bay posted an image of two of the band's members on their social media.

Who are they again?

Sticky Fingers is a reggae fusion / indie rock band which formed in Sydney in 2008.

The band consists of Dylan Frost (vocals, guitar), Paddy Cornwall (bass, vocals), Seamus Coyle (lead guitar), Beaker Best (drums, percussion) and Freddy Crabs (keys, synth).

The band was formed by Frost, Best and Cornwall after Cornwall and Best saw Frost busking outside a hotel in Newtown.

After releasing three albums, Sticky Fingers were not only producing some of the most exciting music in the country, but their live shows were some of the most entertaining and fun.

On December 5, 2016, Sticky Fingers announced via their social media that they would be going on indefinite hiatus after a performance at Party In The Paddock on February 2017, due to several internal issues.

Later that day, Dylan Frost posted a Facebook status on the band's page apologising for his recent behaviour and announcing he struggles with alcohol addiction and mental health issues.

So, what are they doing?

The band's management was unable to comment on this matter.

Fans have speculated that the band may be returning to stages this year at Splendour in the Grass, but without new music, that idea seems far-fetched.

The number of great recording studios in the Northern Rivers offers a possibility of the band getting together to jam, and possibly start working on new music for a future come back to live performances.

Whatever it is, fans will be very happy.