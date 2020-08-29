What is the TV series being filmed here all about?

Actors Sophie Wilde and Bebe Bettencourt play the main characters in the upcoming Stan series Eden, currently filming on the Northern Rivers.

EDEN, the new series for online platform Stan, is a mystery told in eight episodes, and it's currently filming on the Northern Rivers.

Every Cloud Production's Fiona Eagger said the crew and cast will be shooting until November, with locations in Lismore, Byron Bay and Ballina.

Ms Eagger and Byron Shire resident Deb Cox co-own the company, which has produced hit series such as Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries and the sequel Ms Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries.

Actors Sophie Wilde and BeBe Bettencourt, alongside Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), Cody Fern (American Horror Story), Cassandra Sorrell (The Ugliest Duckling), Claude Jabbour (Stateless), Alexandria Steffensen (Happy Feet), Christopher James Baker (Ozark) and Samuel Johnson (Molly) are part of Eden's cast.

Australian actors Manuel Johnson, Cassandra Sorrell, Sophie Wilde, Bebe Bettencourt, Keiynan Londsdale and Christopher James Baker are part of the cast of Eden.

The series is set in the fictional town of Eden, and it tells the story of two missing girls from that town.

"Every episode of one hour is told from a sightly different perspective," the co-producer said.

"It goes back and forth in time and revisits the night when they went missing.

"The central characters are Scout and Hedwig (played by actors Sophie Wilde and Bebe Bettencourt), they are young women and it's their first year out of school.

"One has gone away to study and the other stayed, one gets embroiled in the other one's world and that leads to them going missing."

The producer said an all-female team of writers, headed by Vanessa Gazy, developed an original idea by Deb Cox.

"Over 10 years ago, (co-producer) Deb Cox got a research grant, as her children were going to school there on the Northern Rivers, and she wanted to do something to expose the underbelly of paradise," Ms Eagger said.

"Everyone sees Byron Bay and its surrounds as an Eden, but the reality is sometimes different and it isn't always paradise."

The series is not connected in any way with recent cases of missing persons in the Northern Rivers.

The series, to be released as a Stan Original, is expected to be streaming in early 2021.