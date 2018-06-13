Trump slams 'very low IQ' De Niro

THE President of the United States has hit back at Robert De Niro, after the Hollywood star's "F**k Trump" outburst at the Tony Awards this week.

Over two tweets, Trump claimed De Niro had taken "to [sic] many shots to the head."

...realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

It comes after The Project host Waleed Aly took aim at "Hollywood elites" who involve themselves in politics, accusing them of doing more harm than good when they speak out against Trump.

During a segment on Tuesday night's episode of The Project, Aly took issue with De Niro's expletive-laden tirade against the US president.

Waleed Aly turns on Hollywood: The Project presenter says Hollywood elite are playing into Trump's hands.

The Meet The Parents star received a standing ovation at the Tony Awards on Sunday night after delivering a surprise message to the US president.

"I'm going to say one thing: F**k Trump!" De Niro said. "It's no longer down with Trump, it's F**k Trump."

Discussing the segment with his colleagues, Aly slammed De Niro's comments and the crowd's rapturous reaction.

"What is going on here?" the academic and TV host said. "De Niro gets up, says, 'eff Trump', and gets a standing ovation?"

The Meet The Parents star received a standing ovation at the Tony Awards on Sunday night after delivering a surprise message to the US president.

"I'm going to say one thing: F**k Trump!" De Niro said. "It's no longer down with Trump, it's F**k Trump."

Discussing the segment with his colleagues, Aly slammed De Niro's comments and the crowd's rapturous reaction.

"What is going on here?" the academic and TV host said. "De Niro gets up, says, 'eff Trump', and gets a standing ovation?"

DeNiro stuns Tony Awards: It took just two words for Robert De Niro to get a standing ovation.

Aly argued that De Niro's comments and others like it from other A-listers were playing to Trump's advantage.

"Celebrities saying stuff like that about Trump is exactly what Trump talks about to his base and they go, 'yeah, I'm sick of these Hollywood elites being like that' - do they not put that together?" he said.

Aly may have a point, with Samantha Bee finding herself in hot water last week after calling Ivanka Trump a "feckless c***" in a Full Frontal segment about immigration.

The US talk show host was forced to apologise after her choice of "horrible" words were widely denounced on social media and by President Trump himself.

The Project airs on Network 10 at 6.30pm Sunday to Friday