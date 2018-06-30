What happened to Heather Locklear?

DURING the 1990s Heather Locklear was TV's golden girl.

The fresh-faced blond was famous for her role as television's biggest b**ch on Melrose Place and romances with handsome rock stars.

But these days Locklear is in the news for all the wrong reasons, with her run-ins with the law and tumultuous personal life making headlines.

Heather Locklear was arrested on suspicion of fighting first responders after a report of a domestic dispute on Sunday, June 24, 2018. Picture: Ventura County Sheriff’s Office via AP

On Monday the actor was taken to hospital after reports of an overdose, just hours after she was released on bail after being arrested for allegedly punching a police officer.

It's just the latest in a string of legal and personal troubles for Locklear, whose big break came in 1981 with a role in Dynasty.

The former model faced off against Joan Collins' character until the series was cancelled in 1989 but the axing didn't keep Locklear down for long.

Heather Locklear got her breakout role on Dynasty.

After a string of TV movies, she joined the cast of Melrose Place in 1993 playing series supervillain Amanda Woodward.

She went on to star in Melrose Place. Picture: AP Photo

When that ended in 1999, Locklear quickly picked up a role in sitcom Spin City alongside Michael J. Fox.

Since Spin City wrapped up in 2002, Locklear's career began to slow down with the star working sporadically in guest TV spots or supporting roles in movies like 2005's The Perfect Man.

Heather Locklear starred with Michael J. Fox in political sitcom Spin City.

A reboot of Melrose Place in 2009 starring Locklear failed to take off, lasting just a few episodes.

Heather Locklear and Tommy Lee at their 1986 wedding.

While best known for her acting work, Locklear has also had a series of high-profile romances with rock stars.

She was married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993 and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2006.

After her split from Sambora, Locklear's tumultuous romantic relationships and personal troubles began making headlines.

Heather Locklear, husband musician Richie Sambora and daughter Ava Elizabeth in 2005. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In 2008, a 911 call reportedly from her doctor claimed Locklear was trying to kill herself and resulted in the actor checking herself into a medical clinic to treat anxiety and depression.

In September the same year, she was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, and in 2010 she was charged with a misdemeanour hit and run for reportedly hitting a no parking sign while driving.

In 2011 Locklear got into a physical argument with her then-partner fellow Melrose Place star Jack Wagner, resulting in police being called to their home, but no charges were laid.

Just months later in January 2012, the actor was hospitalised after her sister phoned 911, claiming Locklear had been mixing alcohol with prescription medication - but she was released from hospital the next day.

Heather Locklear in a scene from the 2005 Hilary Duff movie The Perfect Man.

In September 2017 Locklear crashed her car into a ditch, but authorities determined drugs and alcohol were not a factor and no criminal charges were sought.

And February this year, Locklear's brother called 911 alleging the actor was fighting with her current boyfriend, old high school beau Chris Heisser.

When police arrived on the scene, Locklear allegedly swore at a female officer and kicked a male police officer in the groin.

Soon after the arrest a relative told the New York Post Locklear's family was pushing for her to get help.

"She is still so beautiful,'' the relative said. "There is still so much to live for."

Heather Locklear’s police mugshot in 2008. Picture: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Dept. via Getty Images

She was later released on bail and charged with battery, but Locklear's troubles with the police have continued.

Last weekend she was arrested again after reportedly attacking a police officer and paramedic who had been called to her house.

Just hours after she was released on bail, Locklear was taken to hospital after reportedly threatening an overdose, People reported.