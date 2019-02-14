You don’t want this on your boarding pass

This is what 'GTE' means on your boarding pass.

Boarding passes can reveal all sorts of data about the passenger holding them, not just where they're traveling to.

And depending on the codes printed on your boarding pass, you may be in for some bad news, The Sun reports.

An Air Canada ticket agent has revealed how the code "GTE" reveals if the flight has been oversold - something most airlines do - and how it might impact passengers who have this on their boarding pass.

He told CBC: "If someone has GTE (for "gate") on their boarding pass, it means they don't have a seat."

The unnamed attendant also claimed he told airline ticket agents not to tell passengers as they would get upset - instead, they should send them to the gate.

The revelation came after Air Canada employees revealed how they were trained to hide information from passengers regarding their flight ticket and whether they had been given a seat.

The employee said he would tell passengers they were getting on the plane, even when he "knew that they might not".

He revealed some of the stories of travellers being "bumped" from flights, such as a couple on a honeymoon together or a family on their first holiday.

Airlines can offer passengers thousands of pounds if they force them from a flight due to being overbooked, with experts warning as many as 150 seats are sold for every 100 seats.

Sun Online Travel previously revealed how passengers with the code SSSS on their boarding pass could be subject to additional checks at security as it stands for "Secondary Security Screening Selection".

WCHR means the passenger is a wheelchair user, while CHML means a child meal has been requested.

Sun Online Travel has contacted Air Canada for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission