NORTHERN Rivers residents were put on high alert this morning when the Bureau of Meteorology issued a meoscale warning for the region.

But what exactly is a meoscale warning?

BOM duty forecaster Abrar Shabren said meoscales are micro weather systems that form very similarly to a low-pressure system but on a smaller scale.

“Meoscale is normally a trough line or low-pressure trough, a line of very low-pressure areas where you get changes in the pressure and moisture and different directions of winds that propagates a lot of rainfall,” Mr Shabren said.

“It’s the prominent factor causing the trough and along that line we have these little low-pressure systems, or a meoscale.”

Mr Shabren said low pressure systems on a trough line can usually develop and form several meoscale systems.

“Meoscales are just a smaller version of those bigger low-pressure systems and are confined to a small area, where usually a low-pressure system generally covers a larger area,” he said.

“But its characteristics are a bit different to the larger low-pressure systems.

“Where it develops it will act like a mini water pump, the upper levels will drag the moisture, it’ll just sit and act like a vacuum and dump it out.”