Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bryde's whales have been filmed with surfers at Lennox Head.
Bryde's whales have been filmed with surfers at Lennox Head. Daniel Cook
News

What do you do when a whale drops in on your wave?

Cathy Adams
6th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IMAGINE you're out surfing and a whale drops-in.

That's what happened to one surfer at Lennox Head recently, and the moment was captured by

Sydney photographer Daniel Cook.

 

 

The amazing footage shows Brydes whales and dolphins swimming among bait fish at Seven Mile Beach when they begin to interact with surfers.

Mr Cook told the Daily Mail he filmed the whales by chance on a road trip to Byron Bay.

"It was just amazing to see how the surfers came into contact with the whales,' Mr Cook said.

"I got footage of a surfer trying to catch a wave but one of the whales undercut him so he had to let it go."

It's not the first time whales have dropped in for a visit to North Coast beaches.

In 2019, photographer David Bryant was volunteering at Byron Lighthouse when he snapped a photo of an Omura's whale surfing a wave near the headland.

See more of Mr Cook's ocean photography on Instagram at The Drone DC.

bryde's whales lennox head northern rivers environment surfing
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Licence suspended, man allegedly 3 times over the limit

        Premium Content Licence suspended, man allegedly 3 times over the limit

        News POLICE allege the man returned an RBT in the High Range.

        Abusive bus passenger’s one way ticket to police station

        Premium Content Abusive bus passenger’s one way ticket to police station

        News POLICE said the man verbally abused and swore at the driver.

        5 places to spot a celebrity in Byron Bay

        Premium Content 5 places to spot a celebrity in Byron Bay

        News The place is meant to be crawling with stars, so where are they?

        Defendant in hospital as hearing set for break-in charge

        Premium Content Defendant in hospital as hearing set for break-in charge

        Crime LENGTHY footage is expected to be aired when the Booyong man defends the...