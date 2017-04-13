Entertainment

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

Javier Encalada
| 13th Apr 2017 5:31 AM
FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado
FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado Scarlet Page

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SPOTIFY has revealed that American folk rock band The Lumineers leads the pack nationwide as the most streamed Bluesfest artist, followed by Atlanta-based country music group, Zac Brown Band, and hip hop icon, Nas, from the artists in the line up for Bluesfest 2017.

Ahead of the festival, Spotify Australia has revealed the most streamed artists and tracks of the acts on the 2017 line-up, using geo-targeted streaming data.

While Byron Bay residents admire the timeless melodies and soul-stirring lyrics of The Lumineers and the soulful sound of Michael Kiwanuka, Bangalow and Brunswick Heads are into the worldly blend of rock, hip-hop, and alt-folk brought to by Nahko and the Medicine People.

They also have a soft spot for the classics with legends The Doobie Brothers making top lists in both.

Some of the region's most anticipated artists include much loved Californian natives Slightly Stoopid (top streamed artist in Lennox Head), who will be returning to the Bluesfest stage for the third year.

Joining them on the line-up is the long-awaited Bluesfest debut performance by Trevor Hall - the top streamed artist in Ocean Shores and Mullumbimby - who will bring his eclectic mix of acoustic rock, reggae and Sanskrit chanting to the Bluesfest stage this year.

Aussie Country artist Kasey Chambers is making a comeback, landing in the top 5 most streamed artist lists in Lismore, Brunswick Heads and Ocean Shores.

Her 2016 hit Satellite is the number one most streamed track in Ocean Shores.

TOP STREAMED ARTISTS IN AUSTRALIA

  1. The Lumineers
  2. Zac Brown Band
  3. Nas
  4. Santana
  5. Mary J. Blige
  6. Gallant
  7. The Doobie Brothers
  8. Kasey Chambers
  9. REMI
  10. Michael Kiwanuka

 

BYRON BAY TOP STREAMED ARTIST

  1. The Lumineers
  2. Michael Kiwanuka
  3. Nas
  4. Trevor Hall
  5. St. Paul & The Broken Bones

 

BYRON BAY TOP STREAMED TRACK

  1. Ho Hey - The Lumineers
  2. Satellite - Kasey Chambers
  3. Ophelia - The Lumineers
  4. Long Train Runnin' - The Doobie Brothers
  5. Stubborn Love - The Lumineers

 

LENNOX HEAD TOP STREAMED ARTIST

  1. Slightly Stoopid
  2. Busby Marou
  3. Zac Brown Band
  4. The Lumineers
  5. The California Honeydrops

 

LENNOX HEAD TOP STREAMED TRACK

  1. Love & Hate - Alternative Radio Mix, Michael Kiwanuka
  2. Ophelia, The Lumineers
  3. Chicken Fried, Zac Brown Band
  4. Listen To The Music, The Doobie Brothers
  5. Ho Hey, The Lumineers

 

BALLINA TOP STREAMED ARTIST

  1. The Lumineers
  2. The Doobie Brothers
  3. Trevor Hall
  4. Busby Marou
  5. Nas

 

BALLINA TOP STREAMED TRACK

  1. Long Train Runnin' - The Doobie Brothers
  2. Ho Hey - The Lumineers
  3. Ophelia - The Lumineers
  4. Satellite - Kasey Chambers
  5. Best Part of Me - Busby Marou

 

BANGALOW TOP STREAMED ARTIST

  1. Nahko And Medicine For The People
  2. OKA
  3. The Doobie Brothers
  4. Snarky Puppy
  5. Nas

 

BANGALOW TOP STREAMED TRACK

  1. Wash It Away - Nahko and Medicine for the People
  2. Spirits, - The Strumbellas
  3. San Quentin - Nahko And Medicine For The People
  4. Long Train Runnin' - The Doobie Brothers
  5. It Is Written - Nahko And Medicine For The People

 

BRUNSWICK HEADS TOP STREAMED ARTIST

  1. Nahko And Medicine For The People
  2. The Doobie Brothers
  3. The Lumineers
  4. Zac Brown Band
  5. Kasey Chambers

 

BRUNSWICK HEADS TOP STREAMED TRACK

  1. Long Train Runnin' - The Doobie Brothers
  2. Not Pretty Enough - Kasey Chambers
  3. What A Fool Believes - The Doobie Brothers
  4. Directions - Nahko And Medicine For The People
  5. San Quentin - Nahko And Medicine For The People

 

LISMORE TOP STREAMED ARTIST

  1. The Lumineers
  2. Nas
  3. Kasey Chambers
  4. Busby Marou
  5. Courtney Barnett

 

LISMORE TOP STREAMED TRACK

  1. Ophelia - The Lumineers
  2. Rattlin' Bones - Kasey Chambers
  3. Boots Of Spanish Leather - The Lumineers
  4. Flowers In Your Hair - The Lumineers
  5. Put Your Records On - Corinne Bailey Rae

 

MULLUMBIMBY TOP STREAMED ARTIST

  1. Trevor Hall
  2. The Lumineers
  3. Nahko and Medicine for the People
  4. Nas
  5. St. Paul & The Broken Bones

 

MULLUMBIMBY TOP STREAMED TRACK

  1. Ophelia - The Lumineers
  2. Satellite - Kasey Chambers
  3. Green Mountain State - Trevor Hall
  4. Stubborn Love - The Lumineers
  5. Wish Man - Trevor Hall

 

OCEAN SHORES TOP STREAMED ARTIST

  1. Trevor Hall
  2. The Lumineers
  3. Jethro Tull
  4. Kasey Chambers
  5. Courtney Barnett

 

OCEAN SHORES TOP STREAMED TRACK

  1. Satellite - Kasey Chambers
  2. Ho Hey - The Lumineers
  3. Ophelia - The Lumineers
  4. Slow It Down - The Lumineers
  5. Numb - Max Jury
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bluesfest2017 northern rivers entertainment spotify whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Sunny and 'perfect' conditions for the long weekend

Sunny and 'perfect' conditions for the long weekend

WHAT weather and swell you can expect on the Northern Rivers and North Coast this long weekend.

Skaters fly high at Bruns

BATTLER: Aimee Massey flying high at the Battle at Bruns. Photo: Graeme McDonald

Battle at Bruns reaches for the sky

Disaster relief delivered in record time: Lismore MP

APPROVED: Page MP Kevin Hogan, Coffee Shots owner Mary Bryant, Lismore MP Thomas George and Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Deborah Benhayon celebrating the approval of Category C disaster grants for LIsmore.

MPs say funding speed has set precedent for the region

Our simple treasures are back

OLD AND GOLDEN: Horse and carriage ride across the Brunswick River.

Old and Gold returns for winter.

Local Partners

Sunny and 'perfect' conditions for the long weekend

WHAT weather and swell you can expect on the Northern Rivers and North Coast this long weekend.

GALLERY: Spell and Gypsy reveal Festival '17 collection

Spell and the Gypsy Collective Festival '17 collection was launched to coincide with Blues Fest.

Looks inspired by the rock goddesses of New York's Chelsea Hotel.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Let the festival begin: Acts not to be missed this Bluesfest

HEADLINER: Soul queen Mary J Blige will be perfomring at Tyagarah this weekend.

A handy list of some of the different music styles in the event

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Even Oprah Winfrey feels intimidated sometimes

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Let the festival begin: Acts not to be missed this Bluesfest

HEADLINER: Soul queen Mary J Blige will be perfomring at Tyagarah this weekend.

A handy list of some of the different music styles in the event

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

Stylish &amp; Modern With Cape Byron Views

15 Evans Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd April...

Rare, peaceful, quiet, comfortable, stylish, quality, and unassuming are just some of the superlatives this property evokes. The location is one in a million… a...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

One of a kind opportunity...

13 Rajah Road, Ocean Shores 2483

House 5 3 3 $1,050,000 to...

We are excited to introduce such a a beautiful well maintained two dwelling property, where the pictures tell the story. All located a short drive to the shops...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Saturday...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Tropical Oasis In Town

11 Shelley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,275,000 to...

Situated in Shelley Drive, within walking distance to town and beaches is this spacious home with a beautiful resort style yard and pool. A rendered brick home...

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land 0 0 Sat 22 April...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,240,000 to...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room brick...

ONLY 2 LEFT! Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 From $1,195,000

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 Auction

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!