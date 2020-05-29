What applicants want through proposed coastal rezoning

Byron Shire Council has deferred its decision on the proposal.

BYRON Shire Council is yet to make a decision on whether to allow a planning proposal seeking to rezone an area north of Elements of Byron Resort.

The proposal relates to a 41 hectare property, which was previously a nine-hole golf course for 30 years and has more recently been home to the Byron Writers Festival.

The landowners and the council have reached an agreement for 75 per cent of the property to be protected forever under E2 Environmental Conservation and E3 Environmental Management zonings.

The planning proposal seeks to allow for the remainder of the property, 10 hectares of cleared golf course land, to be rezoned as E4 Environmental Living. The proponent hopes to create nine residential blocks in that zone, which currently falls under coastal land and tourist zonings.

THE DETAILS

• The subject land runs across four existing freehold titles.

• If the planning proposal is endorsed by the council, a DA will need to be lodged to create the E4-zoned lots.

• If those are approved, the proponent says they will have a one hectare minimum lot size.

• The proposal also seeks to apply the SP3 Tourist Zone to the northern part of the Elements of Byron Resort.

"We looked at different development options including tourist accommodation which would have yielded another resort of similar size and capacity to Elements of Byron," development director Jeremy Holmes said.

The proposal will not affect current public beach access and there are plans to rehome the Byron Writers Festival elsewhere on the property.

"This is an opportunity to finally settle the future development potential of this land using environmental land use zones and current coastal hazard analysis for a very low-impact and low-density outcome," Mr Holmes said.

For more info visit northbyronbeachresort.com.au.