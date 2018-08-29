Menu
Johnathan Thurston of the Cowboys kisses his wife Samantha after playing his last home NRL match in Townsville.
Rugby League

What a week! Thurstons announce baby news

by Staff writers
29th Aug 2018 6:41 PM

A MASSIVE week for the Thurston family just got even bigger.

North Queensland champion Johnathan Thurston is preparing for his NRL farewell, playing his final game against Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon.

Last week it was his farewell from Townsville where the home fans got a chance to say goodbye.

And all the while the great JT was keeping mum on the fact his wife Samantha is pregnant.

Samantha Thurston announced the baby news on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The latest member of the Thurston clan is due in February.

