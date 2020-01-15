What a night- BBQ fire, arson attacks and targeted shootings

A house has been completely destroyed by fire in Coromandel Valley. It's one of three blazes that firefighters attended in the metropolitan Adelaide area overnight. Pic: Peter Caldicott/ Seven News

POLICE and fire crews have had a busy night with three blazes across the city and a shooting attack on a northern suburbs home.

House fire at Coromandel Valley

A two-storey home has been completely destroyed by fire after the home occupant left a barbecue unattended last night.

At 8:30pm, the CFS was called to Annette Way at Coromandel Valley and responded with seven fire trucks with 38 crew members.

Firefighters arrived to find the properly well ablaze.

Fire Cause Investigators later attended the scene.

The CFS issued an Advice Message about 8:50pm, warning those in the area that a large amount of smoke was produced and would remain for a few hours.

A second Advice Message was issued 9:50pm, urging motorists and pedestrians to use cation in the area because of the number of police vehicles.

About $500,000 worth of damage was caused.

Neighbours claim a bbq started this fire that’s destroyed a house at Coromandel Valley @7NewsAdelaide pic.twitter.com/iBhZdlP1WT — Peter Caldicott (@pcaldicott7) January 14, 2020

Suspicious fire at Elizabeth East home

A suspicious fire caused about $20,000 worth of damage to a backyard of an Elizabeth East home last night.

Police and fire crews were called to the Fletcher Rd premises about 12:45am.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the yard but some damage caused to the rear wall of the property.

The home occupants were evacuated and thankfully, there were no injuries.

Crime scene investigators will attend the scene today as the incident is being treated as deliberate.

Suspicious fire at religious shop in Hove

The Baha'i Public Information Office in Hove was deliberately set alight about 2:20am this morning.

The fire caused some damage to the front door and wall of the Brighton Rd property.

Shots fired into Andrews Farm home

Two home occupants were targeted by a gunman who kicked in their front door and fired five gunshots into their Andrews Farm property.

Just before midnight, the suspect fired the shots through the front door of the home but did not enter the premises.

Damage was caused to two windows and internal walls, as the bullets penetrated roller shutters and windows.

The two occupants were not injured.

When police arrived, they searched the scene and door-knocked residents in the street.

The suspect has not been located by investigations are continuing.

Police believe the incident was not random.

Suspects fired five shots at an Andrews Farm house overnight before fleeing. Residents were home but not physically hurt. pic.twitter.com/5NGoxd6npL — Josephine Lim (@johzlim) January 14, 2020

