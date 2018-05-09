What a friend we have in cheeses

CHINA: We are freaked out by their giant economy but we can't get enough of the stuff they make. Here's an out-dated map of China to prove just how little I know about it.

CHINA. Is it an enigma wrapped inside a riddle? Or just a big place with a lot of people who don't speak English?

We are freaked out by their giant economy but we can't get enough of the stuff they make, like clothes, iPhones, surfboards and their fine food.

China freaks us out and fascinate us. Then again it's great the way they freak out Donald Trump even more.

Especially the way he can't pronounce China properly. It always comes out like the second syllable of the word vagina.

China it seems is at once our greatest threat AND opportunity.

Their students are over here and our coal is over there.

But now they won't buy our garbage because apparently our garbage is contaminated.

I know. Go figure.

I'm no expert, on anything really, but to me that's like saying our uranium is too radioactive.

Apparently it's the Italian's fault because, you know. Pizza.

There's too much cheese left inside the take away pizza boxes we throw into our recycling bins.

But I have a plan, which I will tell you as long as you don't tell the Chinese because it's going to lift Byron Bay out of being a tourist slum town into world domination.

We have a fourth bin, a black bin (for secrecy of course) exclusively for pizza boxes and we trap and recycle the leftover cheese from the pizza boxes.

We treat it as a cheesy resource and re-use it... as cheese. I mean pizza is mainly eaten by teenagers and they won't even notice.

Its a scientific fact that teenage boys will literally eat anything as long as there is enough salt, trans fat and sugar in it. I know, I was a teenage boy once.

I can see Josh Frydenberg, our Coalition Minister for resources and environment, getting right behind it as well.

They love anything that belches smoke.

I've booked him already to cut the ribbon at our Byron Shire clean coal fired re-cheesing plant.

He's got plenty of time on his hands to open factories because heaven knows he doesn't spend much time in forests saving sugar gliders or snorkelling on coral reefs.