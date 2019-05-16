Whales soon on their way

THE weather in The Shire is starting to cool down during the month of May as we get closer to the winter season. This time of year is where we always see more south swell coming up the coast with the offshore winds here most mornings. The open beach breaks have been great during the last week while the offshore winds have been blowing otherwise small waves inside The Bay. The swell is forecast to stay the same size over the next few days but we may see it build next week. The water has been crystal clear and we should start to see the whales heading up the coast very soon.

The East coast of Bali has been the location for the Championship Tour, underway for the last few days at Keramas which is a classic set up for both the Women and Men to compete in the fun waves there.

Soli Bailey has his chance to get back into the mix after he came in third in the first round. Check all the action at www.worldsurfleague.com or watch live on Fox Sports.

Surfing lessons have been getting the best waves for beginner and novice surfers back at Clarkes Beach in Byron Bay. We still have plenty of rocks along the beach but we have seen a massive amount of sand coming back into the surf zone at Clarkes producing some sweet sandbanks for some super long rides. Call into the Quiksilver Surf Shop for any enquiries about the best surfing lessons in the waves of Byron Bay.

Happy days and catch you in the waves.

Gaz stylesurfingbyronbay.com