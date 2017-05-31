Whale watching season is here

WHALE watching season is already under way with the migrating cetaceans already spotted along the NSW coast

Experts from the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage (OEH) are encouraging Byron region residents to head to their nearest coastal national park to seek out a vantage point to see the whales on their annual migration north.

Senior Wildlife Officer at OEH Susan Crocetti said that from now and all throughout June and July, keen whale watchers are likely to see larger groups of humpback whales as they move along the NSW coastline towards warmer waters for breeding.

"We expect more than 30,000 humpback whales will make the migration this year, and they're already underway heading north,” said Ms Crocetti.

"While there's a high chance you can see the whales from any location that offers ocean views, Some of our top vantage points in the wider Byron region include Cape Byron Lighthouse in Cape Byron State Conservation Area, Tallow Beach in Arakwal National Park, the Three Sisters walking track in Broken Head Nature Reserve and Iluka Bluff lookout in Bundjalung National Park.

To find out more about the best whale watching vantage spots along the NSW coast, to learn about whale behaviours and different species of whales, and to download the free Wild About Whales mobile app (to log and view the most up-to-date whale sightings near you), go to wildaboutwhales.com.au.

Stranded, entangled, or sick whales should be reported to the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service Environment Line on 131 555 or ORRCA Whale and Dolphin Rescue on (02) 9415 3333 (24 hours hotline).