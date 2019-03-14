Half a month’s worth of rain to hit

AUSTRALIA'S east coast is in for some wild weather today, with Sydney possibly copping half of its average rainfall in just one day.

A coastal trough is bringing heavy rain to the area, with forecasters expecting the worst of it to hit Sydney this afternoon.

"The situation is still quite uncertain at the moment and the level of rain depends on if the trough stays offshore or comes closer to the coast," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Zhi-weng Chua told news.com.au.

"At the moment it is looking like the rain will start to intensify in the afternoon and continue overnight."

Sydney could see half it’s average March rainfall in one day. Picture: BOM NSW

Anywhere between 20mm to 60mm of rain is expected to be dumped on Sydney today, with heavy rain forecast for Wollongong and the Central Coast as well.

Conditions are set to ease by Friday morning but showers could persist until Monday.

"The situation is still looking to be quite unstable so showers could remain over the next few days, with Sunday potentially being very wet," Mr Chua said.

"The situation is still changing as we speak."

The wet weather will bring a cool change to the area, with Sydney expected to reach a top of 24C today.

Temperatures will hover around the mid-20s for the next few days.

WET WEATHER FOR NSW AND QLD

Parts of Queensland are also in for some wet weather leading up to the weekend, as a severe heatwave centred on the state's southeast starts to weaken.

Brisbane is set to reach a high of 32C today with chance of heavy rain and a thunderstorms this afternoon, with the likelihood increasing as we move into the weekend.

Showers from NSW could link up with storms in Queensland, dumping buckets of rain across both states.

Forecasters say up to 60mm of rain could drench Sydney, with the city not seeing that much rain since last November.

Wollongong could see around 65mm of rain over the next few days and around 45mm could fall in Newcastle.