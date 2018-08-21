Westminster attack accused faces court

THE suspected terrorist who crashed his car into a security bollard outside the British Houses of Parliament has appeared in court.

Salih Khater, 29, was driven in a blue police van to London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday morning local time.

He appeared in the dock wearing a grey T-shirt and white trousers.

A court artist’s sketch of 29-year-old Sudanese national Salih Khater in the dock at Westminster Magistrates Court. Picture: Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP

Khater been charged with two counts of attempted murder after he drove his car through a group of cyclists and pedestrians and towards two policemen outside Westminster Palace.

CCTV footage showed the police officers diving out of the way as Khater's silver Ford Fiesta hatchback hurtled towards them before slamming into the security gate.

He was arrested a short time later by heavily armed police who pulled him from the car at gunpoint.

Khater, a Sudanese-born British citizen who lives in Birmingham, appeared briefly in the dock and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, nationality and address.

There was no bail application and he will appear in front of the Old Bailey on August 31.

Metropolitan Police charged Khater on Saturday after holding him in custody since the incident on Tuesday, August 14.

No terrorism-related charges have been laid, however it is still being treated as a terrorist incident.

"Due to the methodology, iconic location and the alleged targeting of civilians and police officers, the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) are treating this case as terrorism," the Met said in a statement.