A BRISBANE mother has created a social media storm after posting a photograph she took at a Westfield shopping centre playground.

Lisa Barnard posted a photo of meal trays, chips and plates strewn over a table at Westfield North Lakes on the North Lakes Community Facebook page.

"I dont think it's much to ask for people to tidy up after themselves this table has been left like this from the previous people there is also plates and food on the floor," she wrote.

"If the person who left this seems (sic) this post I hope you are ashamed of yourself. I tidy my table where ever I am because that's what respectful people do."

She said even if the plates had been stacked neatly it would have been more acceptable than it being left spread across the table and on the ground.

Ms Barnard had no shortage of supporters who piled on and called the diners who left the mess, "grubs", "rude" and "lazy".

One person said "if they wanted table service then they should have gone to a restaurant", while another posted that it was just an example of a much wider problem in today's society.

"(There's) a trend towards abdication of any social, ethical or moral responsibility," Deanna Dayhew wrote.

However, not all agreed with Ms Barnard or her supporters.

Some argued it was the responsibility of the cleaners to remove plates and if everyone placed their rubbish and leftovers in the bins then it would mean fewer jobs.

"People are paid to clean, why take jobs away," posted Nick Stevens.

One person even took aim at Ms Barnard for taking the time to shoot a photo and then post it online but not clean the mess herself.

"…Plenty of time to take a photo and write a post but 10 seconds it would have taken to clear it instead of rant about it. Some people are just too 'precious'. Some people are careless and thoughtless. That's life. Deal with it," wrote Debbie Smith.