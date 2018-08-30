Menu
Melbourne factory fire
Breaking

Major fire with explosions in Melbourne

by Peta Fuller
30th Aug 2018 7:07 AM | Updated: 8:36 AM

A LARGE factory is on fire in West Footscray with locals reporting hearing explosions and health authorities urging residents across multiple suburbs to close their windows and doors.

More than 80 firefighters are battling the fire on Somerville Rd.

The blaze is out-of-control and the cause is not known.

Factory fire off Sommerville Road.
Factory fire off Sommerville Road. Nicole Garmston

A warning has been issued for homes within a two kilometre radius including Altona North, Braybrook, Brooklyn, Footscray, Kingsville, South Kingsville, Spotswood, Sunshine, Tottenham, West Footscray and Yarraville.

Callers to 3AW said they heard explosions this morning, with one saying: "It sounds like rolling thunder."

Property owners in the area have been warned to close their windows and turn off heating systems as winds pick up.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Fire Brigade said the building contains acetone and oxy acetylene, a chemical used for welding.

He said a 44 gallon drum exploded and "flew through the air" when firefighters attempted to enter.  

The building is made of asbestos.

The spokesman said "asbestos procedures" are in place and firefighters are "wetting down the material" to "minimise the exposure".  

The fire is visible from St Kilda, on the other side of the city.

Large plumes of smoke have drifted over the Westgate Bridge.  

West Footscray is located 7km from Melbourne's Central Business District and is largely industrial.

