West Byron LEP changes approved

11th May 2017 12:17 PM
PROTEST: Locals at a 2015 protest against the over development of Byron Bay and West Byron.
PROTEST: Locals at a 2015 protest against the over development of Byron Bay and West Byron. Nolan Verheij-Full

NEWLY approved changes to Byron Bay LEP will speed up the delivery of an estimated 1100 at the controversial West Byron Development site on Ewingsdale Road.

According to the Department of Planning and Environment the changes to the West Byron Urban Release Area finalised today are designed to provide more flexibility in delivering a greater choice in housing types and will allow existing infrastructure to be used to ensure these homes are delivered faster and more efficiently.

Marcus Ray, Deputy Secretary, Planning Services, said the Byron Shire area is a unique place to live and its natural beauty and strong economy draw people to the area.

"By 2036, the Byron Shire local government area is expected to be home to an additional 5550 people, and an extra 3,150 more homes will be needed to meet the needs of these future residents,” Mr Ray said.

"It's important to deliver the right types of housing needed in appropriate areas, especially where infrastructure already exists, to provide the right number and types of homes while protecting the natural environment the area is known for.”

The West Byron Urban Release Area was established in 2014. Changes to planning controls include flexibility of future subdivisions, increasing minimum lot sizes and allowing infrastructure to be built in an environmental zone in order to upgrade and use the existing drainage system at the site.

"These changes will ultimately ensure that delivery of housing can happen effectively and efficiently on the site, while ensuring the environment is not negatively impacted,” Mr Ray said.

Comment on today's decision has been sought from Byron Shire Council.

Topics:  byron shire council department of planning and environment west byron development

