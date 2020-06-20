Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wayne Bennett says the dressing-room area is sacred after Latrell Mitchell’s tears, but Fox Sports says showing emotion is an integral part of their coverage.
Wayne Bennett says the dressing-room area is sacred after Latrell Mitchell’s tears, but Fox Sports says showing emotion is an integral part of their coverage.
News

‘High on emotion’: TV boss defends dressing room cameras

by David Riccio
20th Jun 2020 12:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Head of television at Fox Sports, Steve Crawley, says the broadcaster will continue to use dressing room cameras believing the vision gives fans the ultimate insight into players emotions both before and after matches.

Dressing room footage of South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell breaking down in tears after his team's comprehensive win over the Warriors on Friday night led coach Wayne Bennett to claim the players-only area was a "sacred place".

Bennett also said he wouldn't be revealing why Mitchell was so emotional.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Latrell Mitchell receives support from coach Wayne Bennett.
Latrell Mitchell receives support from coach Wayne Bennett.

Crawley said he had no issue with Bennett's response - but maintained the broadcaster's commitment was to take fans closer to the action.

"We have the highest regard for the club and the individual and I've actually written three books with Wayne Bennett,'' Crawley said.

"And I know how Wayne puts his players first, above everything else.

"I know how moved he would've been by Latrell's show of emotion, but as a broadcaster we highlight all emotion.

"I feel very comfortable that was part of the story-telling of that match, with the greatest respect.

"If anything, the audience has an even greater regard now for the athlete and the club, the way it handled it.

Originally published as 'We're high on emotion': TV defends prying eyes

fox sports latrell mitchell

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How simple car defect landed man in jail

        premium_icon How simple car defect landed man in jail

        Crime A dodgy number plate light which caught the attention of Tweed-Byron police ended with a Brisbane man in jail

        Aviation training taking off in the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Aviation training taking off in the Northern Rivers

        News WOLLONGBAR Tafe is now delivering essential skills for the aviation industry...

        Grass is greener? Cannabis advocate may leave Nimbin

        premium_icon Grass is greener? Cannabis advocate may leave Nimbin

        News It's hard to imagine Michael Balderstone living anywhere else