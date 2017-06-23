'We'll hunt down Tweed bikie brawl thugs'

A VIOLENT bikie brawl outside a Tweed Heads restaurant shattered Origin celebrations as families witnessed a turf war between rival gangs.

Eight minutes after kick-off, more than a dozen patched Lone Wolf and Bandidos bikies clashed outside Seagulls Club in front of patrons trying to enjoy the game.

Tweed police crime manager Brendon Cullen described the men as "thugs and hoodlums" and said the community would not be intimidated.

"They were intimidating families ... it is incredibly cowardly," he said. "We will find out who these men are and when we do they will be banned from every establishment in our liquor accord area.

"Bikies think they own turf ... but we will not tolerate turf wars in this area."

It is understood one gang was eating at the restaurant when a rival group turned up.

The confrontation quickly turned violent when one man was pushed against a wall, prompting a larger fight.

Diners made multiple calls to police but both gangs split before officers arrived.

Det Insp Cullen said there did not appear to be any weapons involved and they were reviewing CCTV footage after police found a number of members further down the street at a shopping centre car park on Scenic Dr.

Local Liquor store manager John Mellifont said he'd been told police had lined up the bikie members against the outside wall of his shop. "(bikie gangs) are always a bit of a concern," Mr Mellifont said.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said he had been advised there were no formal club houses in the region anymore.