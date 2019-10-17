Menu
Login
Karen Andrews described it as a
Karen Andrews described it as a "unique and innovative approach" to helping people with substance abuse.
Politics

Welfare drug test laws on way to Senate

by Rebecca Gredley
17th Oct 2019 12:12 PM

LEGISLATION underpinning the Morrison government's drug tests of Australians on welfare has passed the first hurdle of parliament, as the coalition hopes the third time will be lucky on its controversial proposal.

After passing the lower house on Thursday, the bill is on its way to the Senate, where the crossbench is expected to torpedo the plan.

A Senate committee heard mountains of evidence from frontline drug and alcohol abuse support workers warning against the proposal, but government minister Karen Andrews described it as a "unique and innovative approach" to helping people with substance abuse.

centrelink drug testing senate seniors-news welfare welfare drug tests

Top Stories

    Latin Fiesta will spice up the Bay

    Latin Fiesta will spice up the Bay

    Whats On GET ready to dance later this month.

    Boardriders ready to go on the green

    Boardriders ready to go on the green

    Whats On Byron's surf industry invited to Charity Golf Day

    Breakout star blitzes ARIA nominations

    Breakout star blitzes ARIA nominations

    Music With her smash hit Dance Monkey

    Run Byron, run for a cause this weekend

    Run Byron, run for a cause this weekend

    Whats On At the Byron Bay Lighthouse Run 2019