Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland government will allow parents to travel into the state without having to go into quarantine.
Queensland government will allow parents to travel into the state without having to go into quarantine.
News

Welcome relief for shared parenting as border opens

Aisling Brennan
23rd Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARENTS with joint custody who have been separated from their children because of Queensland border restrictions will now be reunited sooner than they thought.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland deputy premier’s officer confirmed as of 3pm today parents who live in the Lismore, Ballina, Richmond Valley, Byron, Kyogle and Glenn Innes LGAs will be able to travel across state lines to do a shared custody handover.

Previously parents living in NSW were allowed to enter Queensland to deliver their child safely into the care of the other parent but were then forced to quarantine at their own expense for 14 days in a hotel.

>>>SEE MORE: What to do if your child is on the other side of the border

The spokeswoman said parents in those six LGAs will now be able to travel freely between the two states but only for the sole purpose of delivering the child.

But when the new border bubble expands at 1am on October 1, those parents will be able to join the thousands of other Northern NSW residents who will be able to freely travel around Queensland with the proper permit.

For more information, visit www.qld.gov.au/border-pass.

northern nsw families parenting queensland border restrictions
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        8 new artists confirmed for Bluesfest 2021

        Premium Content 8 new artists confirmed for Bluesfest 2021

        News THERE’S a lot to love about this latest line-up announcement.

        NSW cabinet meets to thrash out bitter divisions

        Premium Content NSW cabinet meets to thrash out bitter divisions

        Politics NSW politics: Coalition MPs hash it out in the wake of Koalagate

        MORE DETAILS: What you need to know about new border bubble

        Premium Content MORE DETAILS: What you need to know about new border bubble

        News QUEENSLAND has expanded its ‘border bubble’ to include seven new council areas.

        Border change means more than 100 health workers can return

        Premium Content Border change means more than 100 health workers can return

        Health LOCAL health boss Wayne Jones has responded to news the border bubble will be...