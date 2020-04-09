Weird items we're all now buying

With strict social distancing measures in place for the foreseeable future, most of us are going to be spending a lot more time at home and are shopping appropriately as a result.

While it's to be expected that there would be spikes in sales of gym and office equipment, less obvious items like puzzles are also flying off (virtual) shelves.

So, turns out Prime Minister Scott Morrison was right when he said he and his wife Jenny had been relying on puzzles to survive isolation.

At Big W, the discount department store is selling out of copy paper, printers and office furniture at a rate four to five times faster than than last year.

But it's not all work and no play, with Big W selling on average 70,000 units a week of crayons, pencils, paint-by-number kits and sewing items.

People are also buying three to five times more family entertainment and learning items like puzzles, toys, gaming items and books at the discount store compared to this time last year.

"Beyond cleaning and household products, we've seen surges in sales across key categories including games, puzzles and toys, and craft for kids, as well as fitness items and work from home equipment like headsets and copy paper," Big W's commercial general manager Teresa Rendo told news.com.au.

"We can also see gardening and hardware items on the increase as families make the most of having time to finish jobs and they are even enjoying some self-pampering."

While many brick and mortar stores have been forced to shut, online businesses are booming.

Big W says it has seen huge spikes in sales for home entertainment and office supplies. Picture: Supplied

Kogan has seen a surge in purchases of freezers, LED TVs, standing desks and air purifiers and humidifiers.

Over at eBay Australia, sales have surprisingly spiked in jewellery - perhaps as a result of partners wanting to apologise for talking a little bit too loudly on that early morning Zoom work call?

"Interestingly, jewellery - specifically rings - have seen a 72 per cent increase. Many people predicted isolation would cause relationships to suffer, but perhaps we're seeing the opposite," eBay Australia's Managing Director, Tim MacKinnon said.

The online auction platform has recently seen buying surge in areas such as pantry and quarantine living preparation, with people stocking up on items like toilet paper (please stop it) and home office supplies.

But now Mr MacKinnon said people seemed to be preparing for living at home for the foreseeable future, buying up more in entertainment and gym equipment.

eBay Australia's managing director Tim MacKinnon said sales had spiked in surprising areas. Picture: Supplied

Sales of plant bulbs and seeds are also up 155 per cent compared to this time last year, while purchases of weed and pest control products have also seen a 143 per cent increase - suggesting many of us are planning on putting our green thumbs to good use during lockdown.

Myer closed its retail stores last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic, however, sales through its website have been booming.

Just in the last week beauty purchases from Myer were up 400 per cent, while homewares and entertainment sales are up 390 per cent compared to this time last year.

Australians are also making every effort to be as comfy as possible at home, with Myer sleepwear purchases up a staggering 1100 per cent.

"Demand for various items has shifted and changed over the past few weeks on myer.com.au, at the moment beauty, homewares and appliances are some of the most sought-after items," Myer's chief customer officer Geoff Ikin said.

"With many working from home, there has also been significant growth in the home decorator category, with items such as candles, soft furnishings, frames, faux flowers and lighting being very popular. In apparel, we are seeing an increase in purchases of underwear and activewear, as well as sleepwear."

