Weekend wrap: All the action from the hockey fields

Corakis Jade Gray opened the scoring in the match against Northern Star with a tomahawk shot from the top of the circle. Picture: Shez Napper

Corakis Jade Gray opened the scoring in the match against Northern Star with a tomahawk shot from the top of the circle. Picture: Shez Napper

Far North Coast men report by Clint Mallett

Star (Reece Gaddes 4) defeated Ballina R 6-0 and Ballina 6 (Corey Watson 5) defeated East Lismore 3.

Northern Stars Reece Gaddes makes a run against Ballina R. Picture: Braiden Davis

Northern Star vs. Ballina R

14-year-old Connor Makings made his debut in goals for Star’s A Grade today and assisted in keeping Ballina R scoreless.

Star opened their account nine minutes in when Mark Harris pounced on a rebound after two previous shots and scored.

In the second quarter Star extended their lead four minutes in when Reece Gaddes converted a penalty corner with a low hard flick.

Ballina R rallied and denied Star and made some good raids of their own and went to the break at 2-0.

In the third quarter after three minutes Reece Gaddes laid off in front of goal, received it back and scored a simple goal.

Immediately after, Brad Hughes scored and then Star lost a player with a red card and finished the game with 10.

In the final minute of the quarter, Gaddes converted a penalty corner with high flick to go in at 5-0.

In the fourth and final quarter, five minutes in, Gaddes scored his 4th with a low flick penalty corner conversion.

Ballina R did well, and goalkeeper Josh Garret was a standout.

One-on-one as Ballina A’s Corey Watson sets up for a shot on goal against East Lismores goalkeeper Shaun Mitchell. Picture: Braiden Davis

Ballina vs. East Lismore

East Lismore, after beating Ballina in a deferred match midweek 6-4, were stunned to be down 3-0 at the end of the first quarter. At the 12-minute mark Corey Watson scored his first, with three minutes to go in the first Sam Davis scored off a rebound from a penalty corner shot.

Immediately after Corey Watson scored his second and were 3-0.

In the second, East’s spirits were lifted when Nick Layton pegged one back with a solo effort resulting in a solid shot from the top of the circle.

Corey Watson scored from the hit off, and then from the next hit off he scored again – and Ballina were 5-1 up four minutes into the second (three goals in four minutes).

In the final minute of the second Nick Layton converted a penalty corner with a good variation and we went to the break at 5-2.

The second half was a much more even contest with no goals scored in the third.

Three minutes into the final quarter and Watson scored his 5th and extended the lead to 6-2 and Easts added to their tally six minutes from the end of the match when Jacob Franey found space and scored.

Final score 6-3. It was an entertaining match and will make the final series very interesting.

Women’s hockey report by Wendy Trudgeon

Both ‘A’ Division women’s hockey matches were played at the Ballina complex last Saturday. Northern Star just edged our Coraki 4-3 and Ballina were too strong for East Lismore winning 5-0.

Coraki vs. Northern Star

Coraki started strongly and with a tomahawk shot Jade Gray netted the opening goal.

Star rallied from the initial set back and Annalyce Bodley scored followed by another goal by Holley Matthews.

Coraki evened the score with Jade Gray netting another.

Late in the second half Tracey Makings made one of her many individual runs and gave a direct pass to Jennah Hughes, who applied constant pressure in the circle, scored and put Star ahead.

After the half time break, Tracey Makings was involved in the fourth for Star, when she gave a quick pass to Taquira McGrath whose direct shot from the top of the circle was successful. Just before the third break Georgia Brown finished off a nice period of play with another goal for Coraki.

For Coraki, Kalani Moss, Nella Bradford and Denni-Lee Gray all did well to create challenges for their opposition.

A pleasing aspect of the game was the consistent umpiring by Jane Parrish and Erica Truman.

Ballina v East Lismore Ballinas Karina Perris setting up on the back line for a penalty corners in a game against East Lismore. Picture: Shez Napper

Ballina v East Lismore

Ballina were too strong in attack for East Lismore with the opening two goals, scored by Karina Perris, coming in quick succession

The second, after outstanding lead up work, was a well thought out goal flicked high into the net.

Hanna Franney was the next to add to the score and then after the half time break Corinna Busse added the fourth by converting a penalty stroke.

Jane Parrish, Karen Eakin and Eliza Blunn were strong for Easts and repelled many attacking raids by Ballina.

East’s Emma Stewart and Naomi Wells needed more support in attack.

Ballina’s Hannah Hosie, Kate Whitting and Jennifer Hollier linked well in midfield to set up their players in attack.

Ballina’s 5th goal was added by Cori Hardy who used her speed and skill to elude the East Lismore defence.

The game was well umpired by Jade Gray and Sherilee Mathews.