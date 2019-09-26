Menu
OPENING: Hugo Weaving in Measure for Measure, which is opening the 2019 Byron Bay Film Festival.
Weaving magic at Byron Fim Festival

26th Sep 2019 2:32 PM

HUGO Weaving, William Shakespeare and Pawno director Paul Ireland will conspire to bring a full measure of drama, style and cultural heft to the Red Carpet Opening Night of the Byron Bay Film Festival next month.

The audience will be wowed by Ireland's re-imaging of Measure for Measure, brought up to date and set in Melbourne's gritty underbelly, where ice, vice and inter-racial rivalries make for a tense urban landscape.

Weaving's Duke, as invincible Capo, must make himself scarce for a while, the modern twist being the move is provoked by a racist outrage by one of his lieutenant's ice-addled customers.

Measure for Measure (or M4M) was a natural choice for Opening Night film, said festival director J'aimee Skippon-Volke.

"We support Australian filmmakers and this has everything: established stars and new faces on the rise; glossy cinematography; the glittering Melbourne cityscape in the background; topical interest, and a resolution that is a satisfying balance of joy and pain. Shakespeare would recognise the dichotomies and applaud.

"It's a perfect film to get everyone in the mood, both for the party afterwards and the 10 days of festival following.”

BBFF runs from October 18-27. Details and tickets available at BBFF.com.au

