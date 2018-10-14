Menu
Wylie and Sidney Leo playing in the rain on Saturday at their place outside of Moura. They received 120mm for the week.
Weather

WEATHER: 'Liquid gold' pours 100mm+ on CQ towns

Shayla Bulloch
by
14th Oct 2018 2:10 PM

BRUTALLY clear skies were filled with dark clouds this weekend as rain poured down on parts of Central Queensland.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the highest falls were recorded in Blackwater where 72mm of rain fell from Friday to Sunday in the official gauge.

Graziers watched the storm roll in with many taking to social media after the "liquid gold" watered the dry earth.

Although the rain was not enough to fill tanks, it lifted spirits among the community.

 

"The bulls have all had a good rinse in the lead up to sale day. There won't be any water in the empty dams but our spirits have been lifted," Trina Patterson from Rolleston wrote on Facebook.

Several major events had to be called off because of the pouring raining including Rockhampton cricket, mower racing and a short suspension of the Emerald 100 race day.

The Leichardt Hwy was also closed for a number of hours yesterday after flash flooding near Theodore.

 

Matilda Hancock having some fun in the rain on Saturday in Park Avenue.
STORMS HIT CQ

BOM rainfall totals around the region from Friday to Sunday

  • Rockhampton- 11.2mm
  • Yeppoon- 22.4mm
  • Byfield - 7mm
  • Emerald- 60mm
  • Blackwater- 72mm
  • Rolleston- 24mm
  • Springsure- 28mm
  • Barcaldine- 1.8mm
  • Longreach- 0.4mm
  • Samuel hill- 20mm
  • Theodore- 232mm
  • Emu Park- 50mm

Department of Transport and Main Roads issued a statement on Saturday warning motorists the highway was closed 15km south of Theodore.

Several lightning strikes were also recorded around Rockhampton.

The rain eased off yesterday and there are no weather warnings but a shower or two are expected later in the week.

Rockhampton and Yeppoon are forecast for light showers from Wednesday while Emerald and Blackwater may see a possible storm into next weekend.

Good news is expected further west with BOM forecasting possible thunderstorms today and tomorrow for Longreach and Barcaldine.

bureau of meteorology central queensland weather editors picks flash flooding tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

