It's been a busy night on our roads in the wet conditions. This single vehicle roll over occurred near Bowraville. Photo by Frank Redward.
News

Weather hampers rescue efforts

Janine Watson
2nd Dec 2020 8:30 PM
Rain and fog created some tricky conditions for emergency services on our roads this afternoon.

At 3.30pm the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tallowwood Ridge north of Dorrigo.

It is understood a truck skidded into a table drain trying to avoid a car that had crashed into a guard rail or rock wall in the poor weather.

The bad weather meant the chopper was unable to land nearby and it was diverted to Bellingen.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics transported the 48-year-old woman by road to Bellingen where they rendezvoused with the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.

The lady was treated, stabilised and flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

It's been a busy night on our roads in the wet conditions. This single vehicle roll over occurred near Bowraville.
Rain was also falling in Bowraville this afternoon when emergency services were called to the scene of a single car roll over on Wilsons Road.

A male was treated for cuts and abrasions.

ambulance dorrigo rescue helicopter traffic accident wet weather
Coffs Coast Advocate

