Weary Rams face defeat

ON THE BALL: Kris Lane in action for the Rams in South Lismore Steve Mackney

THE undefeated Rams travelled to meet newly promoted South Lismore on Saturday.

Playing their third game in a week and with key players missing it was never going to be easy.

The reserves match went according to script with Byron opening the scoring through captain Kare Isaac. But the Rams seemed to go into their shells after that.

A few well chosen words by the coach at half time saw the Rams a vastly different side in the second half with a further two goals to Robbie Strahan, one to Will Ennis and a further one to Joe Kay making the final score 5-0 maintaining their unbeaten run.

The Premier side set out to emulate the reserves and maintain the undefeated run.

However it was obvious from the start of play that the Rams were a little jaded after a tough week.

The Rams free flowing game was missing and after 10 minutes the South Lismore side made it one nil.

The Rams counter attacked and both James Tomlinson and Jono Pierce had shots cleared off the line before Souths stunned the Rams with a second well taken goal.

The coach emphasised going out and enjoying the game and things would happen. After the break Hedrick and Ben took control of the midfield and it looked like the Rams might get a result. Once again Jono Pierce went agonisingly close to scoring but Souths on one of its rare attacks in the second half managed to score again to make it three nil.

Jono Pierce maintained his goal a match record scoring a face saver late in the half to make the final score 3-1,

The Rams finally get to play at home next week at 1pm and 3pm at the rec grounds against Goonellabah.