Wear your drinks on your sleeve this Bluesfest

YOUR festival experience has just become futuristic, as the old ticketed drink system is replaced by the new RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) payment experience.

The wristbands will not only give you festival access, they will also become your digital wallet for all drinks purchased at any of the on-site bars.

With a RFID chip attached to your wristband, you can make a purchase by double-tapping your wristband at any one of the bars.

The amount spent will then be automatically deducted from your account balance.

If you run out of credit, you can just top up your account again by visiting a Top-up Station or by using the Bluesfest mobile app on your smart phone.

Any remaining money will be refunded to you after the event.

RFID will be the only form of payment accepted at the Bluesfest bars throughout the course of the event.

All other outlets, including food and market stalls, coffee and water stands, as well as the merchandise and the CD shop outlet will still accept cash, credit or debit cards.

RFID wristband drink purchases can be made at all of the festival's bar outlets by patrons aged 18+ years.