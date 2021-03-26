REVEALED: Which Northern Rivers town has the worst drivers?

We asked which town on the Northern Rivers had the worst drivers?

Some age-old rivalries have resurfaced after asking our Facebook audience to tell us which town on the Northern Rivers has the worst drivers.

Ballina and Lismore topped the list with the most mentions, but Casino and Nimbin weren't far behind.

It's not surprising though, as Ballina and Lismore jostle to see which one of them can become the biggest city in the region, they also have their fair share of bad drivers.

But if Queensland could be considered a town and not a state, motorists from north of the border copped their fair share of scorn for bad behaviour on our roads.

But it was the Ballina-Lismore rivalry which prompted the most comments.

"Ballina's elderly are causing havoc. A lot need to hand their licence in. Would be a little less drama within the CBD," Melissa Bienke said.

"The worst three are Ballina, Ballina and Ballina," Darren Morton said.

But many FB respondents thought Lismore drivers had a few bad habits.

Jimmy Dee said: "Lismore by a mile! Perfect example, a female P-plater, on the mobile, coffee in the other hand steering, two kids in the back, speeding through a flashing school zone (reported)."

Karina Connors also thought Lismore drivers had a few lessons to learn. "Speed zones are just recommendations, double lines are irrelevant, and people do not know how to merge or park," she said.

Casino drivers got a serve from Kell Baker: "They don't understand how giving way at a round about works and pull out in front of you, without indicating."

Rebecca Selby summed it up for a lot of others when she stated:

"[I] haven't been around the Northern Rivers long enough to really notice which area in particular, however all roads lead to Nimbin," she stated.

"The drivers speed, take corners dangerously and overtake in dangerous situations etc. I'm extremely nervous driving those roads.

"If you were to ask which state has the worst drivers, l would have to say Queensland would win hands down."

The Facebook post asking which town had the worst drivers also prompted people to get some of their pet hates off their chest.

Some of the potholes in Bright Street, East Lismore.

"Let's talk about the potholes that are around and ruining our tyres," Harriet Joy said on behalf of a lot of other people

And plenty of people didn't have a kind word to say about motorists ignoring warnings and driving through floodwaters.

"This would go to ALL the drop kicks that drive through flood water sending waves into peoples' houses causing further flood damage, while recording it for Facebook," Jana-Jade L said.