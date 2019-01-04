2019’s first terrible new trend

Say hello to 2019’s first terrible trend.

AHHHH 2018. You came with some truly miserable fashion trends.

Eerily tiny fanny packs were worn on belts. Sunglasses too minuscule for your delicate irises were donned by the likes of Beyonce and Kendall Jenner.

And let's not forget Carmar's ridiculously overpriced $223 "extreme cut-out jeans", which literally didn't feature enough denim to cover your own arse.

But if you thought 2019 would provide some welcome relief from the world of #fashun madness, we have some bad news. It's only set to get worse.

The latest fad are these comically large, human-sized backpacks.

Yes. People are buying this.

Terrifying in their size, the oversized bags - sold by Plywood in Japan - are 180 litres and 100cm tall.

You could literally fit a small child in there, standing upright, with room to spare for their life's possessions.

The enormous backpacks go from your shoulders right down to your ankles, and are wide enough to completely cover your body - handy if you've sat in anything unsavoury.

But alas, crimes against fashion are costly. This trendy look will set you back a solid $A348 - and that's not including shipping from Japan.

At least they make a comfortable-ish pillow?

Also, if you have any back issues you may want to give this one a miss; with nothing in it, the bag weighs 1.6kg, a measure that's likely to skyrocket once the bag is stuffed full of your possessions - although it does feature a third middle strap to reduce back stress.

Wondering why the hell anyone would buy this? Hold tight - they've actually sold out in Japan. According to the website, they're soon to be restocked.

R.I.P. your back.

To be fair, we've all heard of the capsule wardrobe. Literally being able to put the entire contents of your family's wardrobes in your bag and cart them around is just the next step, right?